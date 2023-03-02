Weekly News Quiz: March 2, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
SpaceX and NASA launched a fresh crew of astronauts on a mission to space this week. What is their destination?
The mission, called Crew-6, kicks off a trip to the International Space Station where astronauts will spend roughly six months carrying out science experiments and maintaining the two-decade-old station.
Advisers to the FDA this week voted to approve new vaccines for which virus?
Two new RSV vaccine candidates, made by Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, could become the world’s first approved shots against the common respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The FDA, which typically follows the committee’s recommendations, is expected to decide on approval in May, ahead of RSV’s typical winter surge.
According to authorities, what was the primary cause of a fatal train collision in Greece this week?
The Supreme Court took up two challenges this week concerning which of President Joe Biden’s key programs?
President Biden voiced clear concern this week that the Supreme Court may decide to strike down his student loan debt forgiveness program after several conservative justices expressed skepticism about the administration’s authority.
New York City received its biggest snowfall of the season this week. About how many inches were measured in Central Park?
Due to an unusually warm winter, New York City received only 1.8 inches of snow this week — and 2.2 inches of snow this entire winter season. It is the lowest seasonal snowfall on record and more than 2 feet below the seasonal average of just under 30 inches. Meanwhile, a storm system on the West Coast brought feet of snow and unusually cold temperatures this week.
The White House recently announced a 30-day deadline for federal agencies to remove which app from all government-issued devices?
Federal officials were instructed to remove TikTok from their government-issued devices within 30 days. This comes amid concerns that the Chinese government could pressure ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to hand over information collected from users that could be used for intelligence purposes.
Eli Lilly, one of the biggest players in the US insulin market, announced this week it will cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at which amount?
The major drugmaker said it will cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for many people with diabetes. “Insulin costs less than $10 to make, but Americans are sometimes forced to pay over $300 for it. It’s flat wrong,” President Biden said in a statement on Wednesday, calling the announcement “a big deal.”
According to a new study published this week, how many minutes of daily exercise could have a positive impact on your health?
A new study shows just 11 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous daily activity can lower your risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
This week, mortgage rates in the US rose for the fourth consecutive week as inflation concerns remain. What is the current average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage?
While rates had been trending downward after hitting 7.08% in November, current rates are now steadily increasing above 6%. This is causing home buyers to pull back even as the spring home buying season should be heating up.
Which popular Netflix show will return as a stage play?
Fans bracing themselves to say goodbye to “Stranger Things” after its fifth and final season are getting excited that it will soon take on a new life as a London stage play.