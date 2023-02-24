Weekly News Quiz: February 23, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
President Joe Biden made a highly secretive trip to which country this week?
President Joe Biden visited Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, for the first time since Russia invaded the country. The trip was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns.
Many people across the world celebrated Mardi Gras this week to mark the last day of Carnival season. In which city was the first Mardi Gras celebration held?
The first Mardi Gras celebration was held in 1703 in Mobile, Alabama.
A powerful aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday – two weeks after an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 46,000. How strong was the aftershock?
A magnitude 6.3 aftershock on Monday killed at least six people and injured hundreds of others, reigniting panic in the region.
After spending nearly 10 months imprisoned in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner is making her return to basketball in the upcoming season. Which team will she play for?
Griner signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced on Tuesday.
Starbucks is going out on a limb with the announcement of a new drink featuring which bold ingredient?
The coffee chain is rolling out a new line of beverages made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.
The pandemic-era border restriction known as Title 42 is set to expire in which month?
Title 42, a rule that ensures federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders, is set to expire in May. The Biden administration also released a new rule on Tuesday that largely bars migrants who traveled through other countries on their way to the US-Mexico border from applying for asylum in the US.
Thousands of US flights were disrupted this week by which type of weather event?
A coast-to-coast winter storm system with blizzard conditions and significant snowfall is hampering travel. Meanwhile, several other parts of the country are experiencing a summer-like heat that has never been felt before during the month of February.
Scientists say climate change-fueled water shortages may disrupt the distribution and cultivation of agave – a key ingredient of which beverage?
Tequila is being threatened by changing weather and a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator — the bat.
Approximately how much money did Donald Trump’s leadership PAC spend on legal services in 2022?
Trump’s leadership PAC spent more than $16 million on legal services in 2022. The number represents a massive set of bills from lawyers at a time when the former president faces multiple criminal inquiries, lawsuits and other challenges.
Which company said this week it will spend $1 billion this year to increase wages and other compensation for its employees?
Home Depot said it will increase pay and benefits for hourly workers by $1 billion this year, another sign of a tighter labor market and rising wages across the US economy.