Weekly News Quiz: February 2, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which NFL teams are headed to the Super Bowl on February 12?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII.
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies in which month of this year?
Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
Which state has been bearing the brunt of a dangerous ice storm this week?
A combination of treacherous wintry conditions in Texas caused power outages for more than 400,000 homes and businesses, according to PowerOutage.US.
A record $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrency was stolen from various services last year. Some of the biggest thefts were driven by hackers linked to which country?
Some of the biggest crypto thefts were driven by North Korean-linked hackers, according to a new report. US officials worry Pyongyang will use money stolen from crypto hacks to fund its illicit nuclear and ballistic weapons program.
Beloved actress Cindy Williams died this week at age 75. She was best known for her role on which popular sitcom?
Cindy Williams was a dynamic actress known best for playing Shirley Feeney on “Laverne & Shirley.”
A tiny radioactive capsule was found in which country this week following a frantic search?
Search teams found a missing radioactive capsule, no bigger than a coin, along a road in Western Australia on Wednesday.
What is approximately the average age of a first-time mother in the US?
The average age of a first-time mother in the US climbed above 27 years – marking a record high – in 2021, according to a CDC report. Birth rates increased among women ages 25 to 44, while the teen birth rate reached a record low.
A NASA orbiter recently captured craters and formations on Mars that resembled the face of which animal?
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its high-resolution camera to capture craters and formations that resembled a bear’s face on Mars.
Workers brought which major city to a standstill this week following a second mass strike over pension reforms?
French schools and transportation networks were heavily disrupted Tuesday for the second time this month as unions staged another mass strike against government plans to raise the retirement age for most workers.
Which music superstar announced she will soon embark on a global tour?
Beyoncé announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour” is coming.