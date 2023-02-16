Weekly News Quiz: February 16, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which politician announced this week that she’s running for president in 2024?
Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations, launched her bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday. She is the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.
Approximately how many viewers watched the Super Bowl this past weekend?
The Super Bowl attracted 113 million viewers, making it the third most-watched TV program ever.
The three mysterious objects that were recently shot down over North America were likely harmless, the White House said this week. What do officials believe the objects were?
Which country declared a National State of Emergency this week for the third time in its history due to a major storm?
New Zealand declared a National State of Emergency on Tuesday for the third time in its history as Cyclone Gabrielle pounded the North Island with wind and rain, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes.
Pepsi announced a candy-flavored soda is back by popular demand after it previously sold for hundreds of dollars on the resale market. Which flavor is it?
Pepsi is mixing the taste of its signature soda with the “pillowy-soft and sweet” marshmallow flavor of Peeps, the company said.
How much have egg prices increased over the past year?
Egg prices have skyrocketed 70% since this time last year, according to recent inflation data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The spike came after a deadly avian flu wreaked havoc in the egg market, constraining the national egg supply.
Many Ohio residents are concerned about their health after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed there two weeks ago. Which chemical are they most worried might still be lingering in the area?
The derailment on February 3 prompted crews to manage detonations to release vinyl chloride – a chemical that can kill quickly at high levels and increase cancer risk. Although evacuation orders were lifted last week, some residents are staying elsewhere amid fears the chemical exposure could be in the water, air, soil and on surfaces in the area.
The world’s largest outdoor ice rink, which usually sees more than a million visitors each year, may be closed for the entire season this year due to a lack of ice. Where is it located?
The 4.8 mile Rideau Canal Skateway is located in Ottawa, Canada. However, there isn’t enough ice to create the skateway this year due to warming temperatures.
Pressure is building for House Republicans and President Joe Biden to resolve their differences on dealing with the nation’s debt limit. What is the current debt limit?
The US reached its debt limit, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, in January. GOP lawmakers are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, while Biden is calling on Republicans to negotiate on reducing spending without holding the debt ceiling hostage.
Which celebrity recently broke the internet by showing off a baby bump?
Rihanna sang a medley of her biggest hits at the Super Bowl on Sunday while visibly pregnant with her second child, her representative confirmed to CNN this week.