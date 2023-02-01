The unsung heroes
Their stories aren’t widely told, but these Black women and men helped shape history.
By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN
Published February 1, 2023
They stood up against racism and inequality – some risking their own lives – to launch the fight for many of the rights and freedoms we enjoy today and some we continue to fight for.
They dared to break racial barriers in roles never held by Black Americans.
Yet, these icons have been largely overlooked, their stories untold in many history books, classrooms and documentaries.
While most of these pioneers are long gone, historians and surviving friends and family are working to keep their legacies alive.
Each week of Black History Month, we will celebrate the unsung heroes of abortion rights, voting rights, affirmative action, reparations, military inclusion and LGBTQ movements.
Here are their stories.
This voting rights activist made her mark after she punched an Alabama sheriff in the face
Annie Lee Cooper • 1920–2010
Annie Lee Cooper did the unthinkable — she fought back — an act of resistance that turned her into an icon in the voting rights movement.
On January 25, 1965, Cooper was standing in line to register to vote when, according to historical records, Dallas County, Alabama, Sheriff James Clark ordered her to go home and hit her in the back of the neck with a baton. Cooper, a 224-pound woman, turned around and punched Clark in the face, knocking him to the ground.
At the time, Black Americans were mobilizing across the South for equal voting rights. Voter registration procedures such as poll taxes, literacy tests, limited office hours and long lines in states such as Alabama had made it nearly impossible for Black people to register to vote.
Cooper was arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder for punching the sheriff, according to the Selma Times Journal. She was released from jail just after 11 hours for fear that Clark would try to hurt her, newspapers reported.
A photo of deputies restraining Cooper to the ground was published by The New York Times and news of the incident quickly spread through the civil rights community which celebrated her as a hero.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledged Cooper during a historic speech while she was jailed.
“This is what happened today: Mrs. Cooper was down in that line, and they haven’t told the press the truth about it,” King said, according to the Selma Times Journal. “Mrs. Cooper wouldn’t have turned around and hit Sheriff Clark just to be hitting. And of course, as you know, we teach a philosophy of not retaliating and not hitting back, but the truth of the situation is that Mrs. Cooper, if she did anything, was provoked by Sheriff Clark. At that moment, he was engaging in some very ugly business-as-usual action. This is what brought about that scene there.”
Cooper died in 2010 at the age of 100, and in 2014, Oprah Winfrey played her in the Oscar-nominated film, Selma.
Her legacy is still alive, Selma leaders say.
Yusuf Salaam, a former Selma councilman and state representative, said he met Cooper in the 1990s when he represented her neighborhood on the city council. The two worked together on a committee to improve the relationship between residents and city leadership. Salaam described Cooper as affable, sharp and intelligent. He recalled visiting her house on many occasions when she would cook collard greens and sweet potato pies.
Salaam told CNN he believes Cooper galvanized the voting rights movement because she stood up against a White sheriff -- something many Black Americans were afraid to do in the Jim Crow South.
“It was risky, it was down-right life-threatening and dangerous,” Salaam said. “But she gave the formula for success. If the people had maintained that fear they would have been paralyzed.”
This civil rights leader was one of the little-known pioneers of affirmative action
Arthur Fletcher • 1924–2005
Arthur Fletcher built his life’s legacy fighting for equal opportunity for Black Americans.
A star football player, Fletcher led his first civil rights protest while in high school after hearing that Black students’ photographs would be placed in the back of the yearbook.
He later became one of the first Black players for the Baltimore Colts, and in 1954, was named Kansas' deputy highway commissioner where he encouraged Black businesses to compete for government contracts.
In 1969, while serving as assistant secretary of labor under Republican President Richard Nixon, Fletcher developed the first plan for affirmative action, which is perhaps his most notable accomplishment. The proposal, known as the “Revised Philadelphia Plan,” required businesses and labor unions seeking government contracts to enforce equal employment opportunities for minorities.
The plan initially received pushback from White construction workers who demonstrated in cities such as Chicago and Pittsburgh. However, the plan had positive results -- within a year of implementation, the number of Black people employed as skilled workers jumped from 2% to 22.7%, according to historical records.
In the years that followed, he became widely known as the “father of affirmative action.”
Fletcher’s life experiences inspired his fight for affirmative action, said David Hamilton Golland, author of "A Terrible Thing to Waste: Arthur Fletcher and the Conundrum of the Black Republican."
After college, Fletcher, who had studied sociology and political science at Washburn University and played football there, struggled to get a high school football coaching job in Kansas because he was Black, Golland said. He settled for building tires at Goodyear to make ends meet.
Fletcher believed the nation was doing itself a disservice by excluding qualified, talented people from certain jobs and industries because of their race, Golland said.
“For Fletcher, every time you denied someone a job or training opportunity because of the color of his or her skin you were putting the nation at risk because that person might grow up and discover a better way to fight wars,” Golland said.
In 1972, Fletcher was appointed executive director of the United Negro College where he helped coin the slogan, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
Fletcher chaired the US Commission on Civil Rights from 1990 to 1993. He died of natural causes in 2005 at the age of 80.