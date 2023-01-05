Weekly News Quiz: January 5, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Kenneth Uzquiano
NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field medical emergency this week. He is a valued member of which team?
The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player has shown “remarkable improvement” after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game, his team said in a statement Thursday. Players, coaches and fans across the NFL community are keeping their focus on his recovery.
Which former pope was laid to rest this week?
Pope Francis paid tribute this week to his predecessor, former Pope Benedict XVI, in a funeral attended by tens of thousands of mourners at St. Peter’s Square. Benedict, the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign his position rather than hold office for life, died at age 95 on December 31 at a monastery in Vatican City.
Which seed did the FDA recently add to its list of major food allergens?
Sesame joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, meaning foods containing sesame will be subject to new labeling and manufacturing requirements. For several years, the FDA has been reviewing whether to put sesame seeds on the major food allergens list — which also includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.
Huge crowds lined the streets of which country this week to pay tribute to soccer great Pelé?
Hundreds of thousands of people poured in the city of Santos, Brazil, to view Pelé’s funeral procession this week. The three-time World Cup winner died last month at the age of 82 due to the progression of colon cancer.
Which airline announced it will give 25,000 frequent flier miles to passengers who were impacted by its holiday travel meltdown?
Some Southwest passengers who were affected by a wave of cancellations over the holidays are now receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill,” the company said.
Which Covid-19 variant of Omicron has become the most dominant in the US, causing the most new coronavirus cases?
Scientists have been monitoring a rise in several Omicron subvariants, but XBB.1.5 cases have shown the greatest spike, rising from about 4% to 41% of new infections over the month of December.
A bomb cyclone is slamming California this week, causing widespread flooding. Which part of the state is experiencing the storm’s heaviest rain?
The storm’s heaviest rain and strongest winds have wreaked havoc in the Bay Area just days after a different storm brought deadly floods.
Which company is the latest tech giant to announce significant layoffs?
Amazon plans to lay off more than 18,000 employees as the global economic outlook continues to worsen, the company announced this week.
The Republican Party has been at odds this week over who should become the next House speaker. Which GOP leader sparked a dayslong stalemate?
House Republicans disagreed for days over electing a speaker, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failing to secure the necessary support after multiple rounds of voting.
Which home goods chain recently said it has “substantial doubt” it can stay in business?
Bed Bath & Beyond recently issued a warning that a bankruptcy filing is a possible outcome for the company. There is “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue” because of its worsening financial situation, the home goods chain said in a regulatory filing Thursday.