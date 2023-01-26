Former Vice President Mike Pence House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

About a dozen documents marked as classified were recently found at Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home in the wake of classified material discovered in President Joe Biden’s private office and residence. The representatives for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and the late George H.W. Bush all told CNN this week that all classified records had been turned over to the National Archives upon leaving office.