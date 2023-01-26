Weekly News Quiz: January 26, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Where does the CDC want to test wastewater for possible coronavirus variants?
The CDC is ironing out the “logistical and legal” aspects of testing sewage from commercial airplanes. The agency believes airplane wastewater surveillance could help detect emerging Covid-19 and flu variants and help vaccine makers determine which variants our Covid-19 shots might need to target each year.
Which film scored the most Oscar nominations this week?
The strange and sentimental film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led among the contenders with 11 nominations. See the full list of nominees here.
The IRS started accepting 2022 federal income tax returns this week. When is the deadline to file your taxes this year?
You should file your taxes by April 18, according to the IRS. However, anyone can apply for – and will automatically be granted – a six-month extension until October 16 if the proper documentation is completed.
Which country experienced a nationwide power outage this week?
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan were without power after a countrywide outage.
Which tech company is being sued over its alleged failure to pay rent on some of its offices?
Twitter is facing lawsuits over alleged unpaid rent. The company was most recently sued by UK’s Crown Estate, a property belonging to the British monarch which generates profits for public spending.
Communities across the US are being upended nearly every day due to gun violence. Which state was recently affected by two major back-to-back mass shootings this week?
Two California cities — Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay – are among the latest communities grieving following recent acts of gun violence.
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power this week across the Southern US due to which kind of severe weather event?
More than a dozen reported tornadoes struck communities in Texas and Louisiana, damaging power lines and causing widespread destruction.
Millions of people around the world are celebrating Lunar New Year this week. According to the Chinese zodiac calendar, 2023 is the year of which animal?
Lunar New Year, which fell on January 22, ushered in the Year of the Rabbit.
Classified documents were recently found at the home of which high-profile Republican?
About a dozen documents marked as classified were recently found at Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home in the wake of classified material discovered in President Joe Biden’s private office and residence. The representatives for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and the late George H.W. Bush all told CNN this week that all classified records had been turned over to the National Archives upon leaving office.
In addition to the US, which country said it will send tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure to do so?
The leaders of the US and Germany each announced Wednesday they will send tanks to Ukraine, reversing their longstanding trepidation at providing Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles and unleashing powerful new tools in Ukraine’s efforts to retake territory seized by Russia.