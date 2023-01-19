Weekly News Quiz: January 19, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Temperatures in the world’s coldest city plunged to -80 degrees Fahrenheit this week. Which city holds the title of the coldest?
The coldest city in the world is Yakutsk, Russia. Residents say they still manage to get outside for work and errands, even though temperatures have plunged to an unimaginable -80.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
Which national holiday was celebrated this week?
Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday celebrating the birthday of the civil rights leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
A deadly plane crash recently occurred in which South Asian country?
Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed in Nepal on January 15. There were 72 people on board, including four crew members, according to an airline spokesperson. With all but one body recovered, the crash marks the country’s deadliest air disaster in more than 30 years.
Which major sports tournament is currently underway?
Tennis greats from around the world are facing off at the Australian Open. In a major upset this week, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald.
How many US states have taken action to restrict TikTok on government devices?
A total of 31 states have restricted TikTok on government devices. The accelerating backlash from both Republican and Democratic governors comes amid renewed security concerns about how the platform handles user data and fears that it could find its way to the Chinese government.
Which major tech company announced 10,000 job cuts this week?
Microsoft is the latest tech company to reduce staff because of growing economic uncertainty. The job cuts represent about 5% of the company’s total workforce, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Which professional sports team was invited to the White House this week?
President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden State Warriors back to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.
Which country’s prime minister unexpectedly announced that she will resign within weeks?
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she will resign within weeks, saying she doesn’t believe she has the energy to seek reelection in the October polls.
Which US state’s governor is pushing to permanently ban coronavirus vaccine mandates?
Amid rising Covid-19 cases across the US, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to permanently ban coronavirus vaccine and face mask mandates in his state. DeSantis, a vocal Covid-19 skeptic, also wants to prevent doctors from losing their medical licenses if they stake out positions that contradict medical consensus.
Which superstar singer announced a new world tour this week?
Madonna fans were overjoyed about her new tour announcement this week, which according to her site, “will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.”