Every 10 years, states redraw the boundaries of their congressional districts to reflect new population counts from the census. Ohio will now have 15 House districts, losing one after the 2020 census.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a congressional map for the state, but because it passed without Democratic support, the new lines will only be in place for four years, rather than a full decade. The new map gives Republicans an advantage in at least nine seats and gives Democrats two safe House districts in Ohio: the 3rd district, home to Columbus, and the 11th, home to Cleveland.

The redistricting commission was tasked with drawing a new congressional map after the first map — passed by the legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine — was invalidated by the Ohio Supreme Court in January.