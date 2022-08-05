Every 10 years, states redraw the boundaries of their congressional districts to reflect new population counts from the census. New York Judge Patrick McAllister approved the new congressional map drawn by a court-appointed special master. The map most likely gives Democrats an advantage in 19 districts. Under a blocked map the Democratic-controlled legislature drew earlier this year, Democrats had hoped to gain a path to about 22 seats.
New York will have a member vs. member House primary as longtime Manhattan-based Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney were placed in the new 12th Congressional District.
How the districts voted in 2020, by presidential vote margin in percentage points
Democratic
Competitive
Republican
Old map 27 districts
Change
Change in Democratic districts: 1+1D
Change in Competitive districts: -1-1C
Change in Republican districts: -1-1R
New map 26 districts(-1)
How the new map shifts voting power by demographic
New York loses one of its 27 seats in the House after the 2020 census. Under the new map, there is an additional Hispanic-majority district in New York City, for a total of three. There are also two fewer White-majority districts.
The group that represents the majority in each district
Correction: This page has been corrected to reflect the most recent version of New York's map and data. A previous version miscategorized NY-11, which is a Republican district according to its 2020 presidential performance.
About the data
Sources: US Census Bureau, Edison Research, each state’s legislature or other redistricting authority, Voting and Election Science Team via Harvard University’s Dataverse
Methodology note: Vote margins for new congressional districts are determined by calculating precinct-level vote totals for each district. If a new district splits a precinct, block-level voting-age population is used to allocate that precinct’s votes to the new districts. Block-level demographic data from the 2020 census is reaggregated into each new district’s boundaries.