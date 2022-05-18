Georgia will continue to hold 14 seats in the House. Overall, Georgia’s White population decreased by 1% since 2010 and its Black population grew by 13%. However, under the new map, Black voters will no longer represent the majority in two of the four previous Black-majority districts — the 5th District, home to Atlanta, and the 2nd district, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop in the southwestern part of the state. Now no demographic holds a majority in either of those districts.