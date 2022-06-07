Every 10 years, states redraw the boundaries of their congressional districts to reflect new population counts from the census. After years of rapid growth both in population and in seats in Congress, California is losing a seat in the House for the first time in its history.

California’s redistricting commission drew a map that scrambled the state’s district lines and could create as many as 10 competitive seats. Overall, the map is expected to be better for Democrats, because the three most competitive seats are all currently represented by Republicans.