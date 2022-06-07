Redistricting in California

Here's how the new congressional map shifts voting power

By Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen, CNN. Additional reporting and design by Melissa DePalo and Eleanor Stubbs, CNN

Last updated: June 7, 2022

Every 10 years, states redraw the boundaries of their congressional districts to reflect new population counts from the census. After years of rapid growth both in population and in seats in Congress, California is losing a seat in the House for the first time in its history.

California’s redistricting commission drew a map that scrambled the state’s district lines and could create as many as 10 competitive seats. Overall, the map is expected to be better for Democrats, because the three most competitive seats are all currently represented by Republicans.

How the districts voted in 2020, by presidential vote margin in percentage points

Democratic

30+
15+
5+

Competitive

Within 5

Republican

5+
15+
30+

Old map 53 districts

In the old congressional map, there are 44 Democratic, 2 competitive and 7 Republican districts.

Change

Change in Democratic districts: 0

Change in Competitive districts: 1+1C

Change in Republican districts: -2-2R

New map 52 districts1

In the new congressional map, there are 44 Democratic, 3 competitive and 5 Republican districts.

How the new map shifts voting power by demographic

In California, the Hispanic population officially became the largest racial or ethnic group in the state for the first time after the 2020 census. Although California lost a seat in the House overall, the new map boosts representation for Hispanic voters. There will now be three more congressional districts where Hispanic or Latino people represent the majority of residents.

There are also two additional White-majority districts in the new map and six fewer districts where no demographic group represents the majority. There will continue to be one Asian-majority district — the only one in the country.

Number of Hispanic-majority districts
Old Map
15
New Map
18
A chart showing the number of Hispanic-majority districts has increased by 3, for a total of 18.
White-majority districts
10
12
A chart showing the number of White-majority districts has increased by 2, for a total of 12.
Asian-majority districts
1
1
A chart showing the number of Asian-majority districts has remained the same with 1.
No group has majority
27
21
A chart showing the number of districts where no group has a majority has decreased by 6, for a total of 21

The group that represents the majority in each district

Hispanic
White
Asian
No group has majority

About the data

Sources: US Census Bureau, Edison Research, each state’s legislature or other redistricting authority

Methodology note: Block-level demographic data from the 2020 census is reaggregated into each new district’s boundaries.