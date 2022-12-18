The 2026 World Cupin numbers
The countdown begins! The United States, Mexico and Canada are preparing to host the next World Cup in 2026. It will be the first time that the event will be held across three countries, and only the second time the United States will play host. Mexico will set a new record by hosting the championship event for a third time. More details, including locations for the opening and final matches, are still being determined.
In the meantime, here's a look at the numbers that will make the next World Cup unique.
of the Soccer World Cup organized by FIFA, and it will take place in mid-2026.
was the year the joint bid was chosen on June 13 during the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia. It is the first time that FIFA has allowed three countries to organize the championship.
billion
is expected in economic activity in North America with this event.
The year in which the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the newest stadium, was built.
host stadiums
have been selected for this World Cup.
time in history
that three countries will host a World Cup.
will be played
that is 16 games more than the World Cup in Qatar where 64 games were played.
matches
in the United States. The remaining 20 will be distributed between Mexico and Canada and will only be assigned to the group stage.
groups of three teams each
FIFA’s approach: The top two teams from each group will advance to a massive 32-team knockout phase with single elimination.
fans
fit in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; the one with the highest capacity of the three countries.
teams
will participate at the 2026 World Cup.
host cities in the United States
include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.
in Mexico
Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.
for Canada
Toronto and Vancouver.
matches
the maximum number of games played by each finalist. Not an increase compared to previous cups: this time there would be two group stage matches and five knockout matches.
stadiums
will be built for this World Cup edition.
world cups
Mexico would achieve the record of being the country with the most organized World Cups, the previous ones were in 1970 and 1986.
years old
The Rose Bowl Stadium in LA will turn 104 in 2026, the oldest stadium selected.
