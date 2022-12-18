The 2026 World Cup in numbers

The countdown begins! The United States, Mexico and Canada are preparing to host the next World Cup in 2026. It will be the first time that the event will be held across three countries, and only the second time the United States will play host. Mexico will set a new record by hosting the championship event for a third time. More details, including locations for the opening and final matches, are still being determined.



In the meantime, here's a look at the numbers that will make the next World Cup unique.