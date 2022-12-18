The 2026 World Cupin numbers

By Jhasua Razo and Marco Chacón, CNN
Published December 18, 2022

The countdown begins! The United States, Mexico and Canada are preparing to host the next World Cup in 2026. It will be the first time that the event will be held across three countries, and only the second time the United States will play host. Mexico will set a new record by hosting the championship event for a third time. More details, including locations for the opening and final matches, are still being determined.

In the meantime, here's a look at the numbers that will make the next World Cup unique.

Soccer Association logos of the United States, Mexico, and Canada in the joint bid for the World Cup in 2026. It will be the first time that three countries host football's most important international tournament.

A1

23rd

edition

of the Soccer World Cup organized by FIFA, and it will take place in mid-2026.

A2

FIFA's Soccer World Cup trophy

A3

2018

was the year the joint bid was chosen on June 13 during the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia. It is the first time that FIFA has allowed three countries to organize the championship.

A4

Jonathan Osorio of Canada celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal.

A5

$5

billion

is expected in economic activity in North America with this event.

A6

AT&amp;T Stadium in the city of Arlington is one of the 16 stadiums chosen to play the matches at the next World Cup in 2026

A7

2017

The year in which the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the newest stadium, was built.

A8

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

A9

16

host stadiums

have been selected for this World Cup.

A10

1st

time in history

that three countries will host a World Cup.

B1

Mexican fan wearing a wrestler mask celebrates after winning the joint bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

B2

Luis Chavez of Mexico celebrates after scoring a goal

B3

80 games

will be played

that is 16 games more than the World Cup in Qatar where 64 games were played.

B4

Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the United States Men's National Team

B5

60

matches

in the United States. The remaining 20 will be distributed between Mexico and Canada and will only be assigned to the group stage.

B6

BC Place Stadium in Vancouver is one of the two stadiums chosen for the matches that will be played in Canada

B7

16

groups of three teams each

FIFA’s approach: The top two teams from each group will advance to a massive 32-team knockout phase with single elimination.

B8

92,967

fans

fit in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; the one with the highest capacity of the three countries.

B9

Guillermo Ochoa trying to reach a shot from Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

B10

48

teams

will participate at the 2026 World Cup.

C1

A Junior Soccer League player cheers when NJ/NY is selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

C2

Logo for United 2026, also known as the North American 2026 bid

C3

11

host cities in the United States

include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

C4

3

in Mexico

Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

C5

2

for Canada

Toronto and Vancouver.

C6

Aerial view of Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, one of the three stadiums selected for Mexico. This will be Azteca’s third World Cup.

C7

7

matches

the maximum number of games played by each finalist. Not an increase compared to previous cups: this time there would be two group stage matches and five knockout matches.

C8

Tim Ream in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

C9

Kids hold a Canadian flag during the national anthem at BMO Field, a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

C10

0

stadiums

will be built for this World Cup edition.

C11

3

world cups

Mexico would achieve the record of being the country with the most organized World Cups, the previous ones were in 1970 and 1986.

C12

104

years old

The Rose Bowl Stadium in LA will turn 104 in 2026, the oldest stadium selected.

C13