CNN’s Holiday Quiz: How well do you know these holiday facts?
By Alexandra Meeks and Kenneth Uzquiano
How many Christmas trees are displayed throughout the White House this year?
There are 77 Christmas trees placed throughout the White House, with over 83,615 holiday lights decorating the trees as well as garlands, wreaths and displays. First lady Jill Biden chose “We the People” as the theme for the seasonal White House holiday decorations this year.
The world’s largest menorah was lit this week to mark the start of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. In which US city is the menorah located?
The 36-foot tall menorah was erected in Manhattan’s Grand Army Plaza in New York City. Israeli artist Yaacov Agam designed the structure.
Kwanzaa, the holiday when African-American families come together and celebrate their ancestral roots, is celebrated for how many days?
Kwanzaa lasts for seven days and is celebrated from December 26 to January 1. Each day is dedicated to the Nguzo Saba, also known as the seven principles: unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani).
Which is the most famous site for winter solstice celebrations in the United Kingdom?
The UK’s most famous site for solstice celebrations is Stonehenge. On the winter solstice, visitors traditionally enter the towering, mysterious stone circle for a sunrise ceremony run by local pagan and druid groups. Winter solstice marks the shortest day of year and the official first day of winter.
Which Christmas-time phenomenon involves a popular holiday product parents place around their home to “monitor” if kids are being naughty or nice?
Millions of families participate in the Elf on the Shelf tradition. Once placed on display on a shelf or other prominent spot in a family’s home, the elf goes on a journey at night (to visit Santa and report if kids in the household were naughty or nice that day, of course). That’s why it’s then found in a different spot the next morning. Just remember, you can’t touch the elf or it will lose its magic.
Which food do people in the American South often eat to attract good luck in the New Year? (Hint: It’s also traditionally served during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.)
Once looked down on for their plainness and associated with poverty, black-eyed peas are now considered a lucky food, and thought to bring prosperity in the new year.
Singer Mariah Carey is always popular during the holiday season thanks to her hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” But which artist is behind the classic Latin jingle, “Feliz Navidad”?
Puerto Rican singer and songwriter José Feliciano released “Feliz Navidad” in 1970. It’s been a holiday staple ever since. Here are some other chart-topping holiday songs that have withstood the test of time.
Many Japanese families make a tradition of eating a Christmas meal at which fast food restaurant?
Fried chicken is a beloved Christmas tradition in Japan — especially in a bucket or “party barrel” from KFC. According to figures released by the American fast-food chain, KFC Japan brings in several millions of dollars from December 20 to 25, often with lines out the door in the days leading up to Christmas.
Some communities across Sweden celebrate the Yule season by setting a large straw animal on fire. Which type of animal is it?
The Yule Goat, or “Julbock**en,” is a common sight in Sweden around the winter solstice; and not just in giant, flammable form. Little ornament-sized versions are popular, too (and safer).
Junkanoo, a celebration that runs from December 26 through New Year’s Day, originated on what island nation?
Junkanoo parades have since cropped up in other parts of the Caribbean, but it is still considered a uniquely Bahamian tradition. Many Bahamanians trace the celebration back to the era when enslaved people used “days off” between Christmas and the New Year for roving parties.