Weekly News Quiz: December 8, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which state was impacted by targeted gun attacks on power substations this week, leaving around 45,000 people in the dark?
Two substations in Moore County, North Carolina, were damaged by gunfire. The primary utility company in the county was able to restore power to residents after about four days without electricity.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Senate runoff this week, defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Prior to leaping into politics, which sport did Herschel Walker play professionally?
Herschel Walker, who played college football at the University of Georgia, spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He later launched his Senate campaign with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
Authorities in Hawaii are concerned that lava from the Mauna Loa volcano eruption could soon reach which type of infrastructure?
The lava is less than two miles from reaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway – the major highway connecting the eastern and western halves of the Big Island. If this occurs, it will cause major travel delays, but experts say it is unlikely that Mauna Loa’s lava will wipe out homes; the closest major population center is about 37 miles away.
Actor Bob McGrath died this week at age 90. Which beloved children’s show did he appear on for 47 seasons?
McGrath played the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson as an original cast member of “Sesame Street.” He joined the show in 1969. McGrath peacefully died at home, surrounded by loved ones, his family shared in a statement this week.
Which slang term was selected as Oxford’s word of the year for 2022?
The term “Goblin mode” was selected by 93% of people in a public poll, racking up nearly 320,000 votes. It refers to a type of behavior that is “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”
Which company recently cut ties with basketball star Kyrie Irving?
Nike has parted ways with Irving after the basketball player shared a link to a documentary containing antisemitic messages in October and initially refused to issue an apology.
Which country recently scrapped some of its most controversial Covid-19 rules that prompted protests across the country?
China unveiled 10 new guidelines that loosen some Covid restrictions – most notably, allowing home quarantine and phasing out the health QR code that has been mandatory for entering most public places.
More than a 1,100 journalists and other staffers went on strike at which major newspaper this week?
New York Times journalists staged a historic 24-hour strike after management and the union representing staffers failed to reach a deal.
Dina Boluarte took office Wednesday to become the first female president of which country?
Dina Boluarte became the new president — and first female president — of Peru after the country’s Congress ousted former president Pedro Castillo.
Who was named TIME magazine’s person of the year for 2022?
Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader whose attempt to fight off Russia’s invasion of his country has won widespread acclaim, was named TIME magazine’s person of the year, alongside “the spirit of Ukraine.”