Weekly News Quiz: December 29, 2022
By Andrew Torgan and Kenneth Uzquiano
Which US city was pummeled by a fierce blizzard this week?
A deadly winter storm buried Buffalo, New York, in up to 51.9 inches of snow, trapping residents at home over the Christmas weekend – many without heating as the storm took out power lines. It also made roadways impassable, stranding some in the snow under frigid temperatures.
Which airline suffered an operational meltdown this week that resulted in thousands of flights being canceled?
Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights this week, stranding passengers across the country. The carrier blamed the travel disaster on a combination of factors, including winter storm delays, aggressive flight scheduling and outdated infrastructure.
Which country announced this week that it’s dropping Covid-19 quarantine requirements for international arrivals after sealing its borders in March 2020?
China said will drop Covid-19 quarantine requirements for travelers beginning on January 8 – a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut off the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years.
According to a new analysis, what percentage of California is at risk for wildfires?
The climate crisis is among the key factors in a new assessment that shows more than 85% of California’s rural and unincorporated land is now in “high” or “very high” severity zones for wildfire danger, the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced.
The Supreme Court issued an order related to which controversial subject this week?
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders at least for the next several months.
Speaking of migrants, approximately how many asylum applications are currently pending in the US immigration system?
Nearly 1.6 million asylum applications are pending in US immigration courts and at US Citizenship and Immigration Services – the largest number of pending asylum cases on record, according to an analysis of federal data.
According to price-tracker GasBuddy, how high are gas prices in the US expected to climb in 2023?
Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year – yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN.
Kathy Whitworth, the professional golfer with the most wins in history, died at age 83 while celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends. How many wins did she accumulate?
Whitworth had 88 wins on the LPGA Tour, including six major championships. Her 88 wins are six more than Sam Snead and Tiger Woods, who hold the record for the men’s tour.
Thousands of users were unable to access which social media platform this week?
Thousands of Twitter users in several countries struggled to access the platform Wednesday – even as an error message urged, “don’t fret… Let’s try again.” As intermittent outages spread, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said it “works for me.”
Scientists examining a slice of a massive meteorite have identified what?
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tons.