UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau French President Emmanuel Macron Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, Brigitte Macron, arrived at the White House Thursday for a state visit. The Macrons’ trip to the White House marks their second time as the guests of honor for a state visit, having first done so during former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.