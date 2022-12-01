Weekly News Quiz: December 1, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
This week kicked off a solid start to the holiday shopping season. Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which was observed on Tuesday?
After snagging major deals, many shoppers participated in Giving Tuesday – a day of heightened generosity when people give to their favorite charities. About $3.1 billion dollars was raised for various causes this year, according to GivingTuesday.org.
What caused delays and headaches for millions of travelers across the US this week?
A severe storm system delayed thousands of flights as many people tried to fly back from their Thanksgiving destinations. A “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch was also in effect for parts of three southern states.
Unprecedented protests over Covid-19 lockdowns recently took place in which country?
Thousands of people in China took to the streets in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party over its zero-Covid policies. Some have even called for the resignation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. How many Republicans supported the bill?
The bill was supported by all members of the Democratic caucus and 12 Republicans, the same dozen GOP members who backed the bill for a procedural vote earlier this month. The final vote was 61-36.
Which city issued a boil water notice to millions of its residents due to a loss of pressure at a purification plant?
City officials in Houston this week said water for drinking, cooking, washing hands and faces and brushing teeth should be boiled before use to destroy all potentially harmful bacteria and other microbes. The notice was lifted on Tuesday.
Which country did the US Men’s National Team recently defeat in a high-stakes World Cup match?
The US advanced to the knockout stage after a hard-fought victory against Iran this week.
The world’s largest active volcano is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. Where is it located?
The Mauna Loa volcano is erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island. There is no threat to property, but state health officials have warned about potential air quality issues, including vog, or volcanic smog.
Which word did Merriam-Webster select as its 2022 word of the year?
The online dictionary chose the word “gaslighting,” which defines as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.”
Which global leader did President Joe Biden welcome to the White House this week for his first state visit since taking office?
French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, Brigitte Macron, arrived at the White House Thursday for a state visit. The Macrons’ trip to the White House marks their second time as the guests of honor for a state visit, having first done so during former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.
Which luxury fashion brand faced widespread criticism for publishing a controversial photo campaign involving children?
A Balenciaga photo shoot caused uproar for featuring children in a disturbing advertising campaign. Several high-profile celebrities are now reconsidering their working relationships with the brand.