Crystal Ball:What’s in store for 2023?

Every December, CNN Opinion asks a group of fearless contributors to make their predictions about some of the biggest events in the year to come. Which films, series and albums will win the top awards? Who will be each political party's US presidential frontrunner at the end of 2023? Which teams will emerge victorious in the most anticipated sporting events of the year?

Though you’ll have to wait and see which contributors’ predictions come true, you can read their best guesses below. To find out whose predictions were right for 2022, read here.

Which television show will win the Emmy for best drama series? Best comedy series?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
Best drama is “The White Lotus.” Best comedy is “Abbott Elementary.”
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
Best drama is “House of the Dragon.” Best comedy is “Only Murders in the Building.”
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
Best drama is “Yellowstone.” Best comedy is “Abbott Elementary.”
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
Best drama is “The Bear.” Best comedy is “Atlanta.”
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
Best drama is “The Bear.” Best comedy is “Abbott Elementary.”
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
Best drama will be “Better Call Saul.” Best comedy will be “Abbott Elementary.”
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
Best drama goes to “The Crown,” and best comedy goes to “White Lotus.” It's the year of royal obsession and offshore sass, respectively.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
Best drama is “The Crown.” Best comedy is “Abbott Elementary.”
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
Best drama is “The Crown.” Best comedy is “Only Murders in the Building.”
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
“House of the Dragon” will take the Emmy for best drama. And my hometown, Philadelphia, will celebrate when “Abbott Elementary” scoops up the Emmy for best comedy.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
Best drama is “House of the Dragon.” Best comedy is “Abbott Elementary.”
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
Best drama is “The Crown.” Best comedy is "Ramy.”
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
Best drama will be “Game of Thrones” prequel, "House of the Dragon." Best comedy will be “Only Murders in the Building.”
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
Best drama goes to “Yellowstone,” which never disappoints. I can't wait to see what the Duttons have in store this year. The best comedy award has to go to “Abbott Elementary.” The acting, writing, directing and humor are all top notch.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
Best drama is "Severance." Best comedy is "The White Lotus" (though I'd really prefer the lovely "Somebody Somewhere").
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
This is going against the grain, as the shows with the highest ratings are by no means the ones most likely to secure nominations, but for best drama I'm going with “Yellowstone.” For best comedy, I'm going with “Only Murders In The Building,” which should really have won last year.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Abbott Elementary.”
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
I gotta stand up for “The Bear.” As we wait for our next helping of “Succession,” apparently coming in spring 2023, “The Bear” provided us with a similarly addictive dose of vividly memorable characters, family drama and eye-popping surprises, albeit on the opposite end of the class spectrum. But is it a comedy or a drama? And will the next season of “Succession” live up to its past ones? I’ll go with “The Bear” for comedy and “Succession” for drama. (I have to believe it’ll meet its past standards!)

What will win the Grammy for album of the year?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
Harry Styles’ “Harry's House.”
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
Lizzo’s “Special.”
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
Adele’s “30.”
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous.” She is the one and only.
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
Harry Styles’ “Harry's House.” Even the lesbians are obsessed with Harry.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
There are so many great artists nominated: Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Lizzo and my all-time favorite Mary J. Blige. But only one of those nominees was bold enough to break with their predictable brand and create an entirely new sound: Beyoncé. And for that artistry, Bey deserves to win the Grammy for album of the year with “Renaissance.”
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
Wepa! Bad Bunny will make history when he wins for "Un Verano Sin Ti," the first Spanish-language album ever nominated for best album.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
My money is on Beyoncé. She is so talented, and her album “Renaissance” is upbeat and fun.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” — it would just be embarrassing to have that many producers and not win.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
“Renaissance” by Queen Bey will be hard to beat.

What film will win the Oscar for best picture?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
Though I want the award to go to “Top Gun: Maverick,” it will likely go to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
“The Whale.”
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
“The Fabelmans.”
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
“Women Talking.”
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
“The Fabelmans.”
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
“All Quiet on the Western Front.”
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
“Tár” — it’s brilliant, spacious, cerebral and original. Plus, it stars Cate Blanchett.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
“Top Gun: Maverick.”
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
“Top Gun: Maverick.”
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
Whew! It's hard to vote against “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” However, "The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, was better and will win. The film was transformational, both on the big screen and behind the camera — with a cast of powerful Hollywood women uniting to create it.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
“The Woman King.”
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is most deserving.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
The combination of Steven Spielberg's impeccable Hollywood pedigree and his lovely semi-autobiographical story is unbeatable: "The Fabelmans" will win best picture.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is likely to win best picture, but I have to say “Top Gun: Maverick” was worth the 30 year wait.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
"Everything Everywhere All at Once." Viva the multiverse!
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
“Don't Worry Darling.” I'm joking. Obviously the answer is “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The combination of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and a slate-toned backdrop is always irresistible.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
"Top Gun: Maverick,” though there’s a strong probability it won't even be nominated, and that’s a shame.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
I'm going to go with my multiversal Asian heart and say “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Which team will win the Super Bowl?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
Kansas City Chiefs.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
Philadelphia Eagles.
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
Kansas City Chiefs.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
I'll go with my childhood hometown team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
The Buffalo Bills — the frozen Buffalonians deserve something to warm them up and thaw them out!
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
Fly, Philadelphia Eagles, fly! MVP goes to Jalen Hurts, the team’s star quarterback.
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
The Patriots — grumble, grumble.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
Washington Commanders.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
Buffalo Bills.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
My beloved Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl. No doubt in my mind. Their uber-talented, 24-year-old quarterback Jalen Hurts has all the skill he needs to lead his team to the big win.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
Philadelphia Eagles.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
New York Giants — that was easy!
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
The Buffalo Bills will finally make it to the Super Bowl and win. They have the best roster in the AFC.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking great this year and owe a significant part of their success to the young and super-talented quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
The Philadelphia Eagles — it'd be fun to see that city's anarchic celebration.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
It's a particularly complicated year given that most of the traditionally strong teams have not had a great season so far. The odds on the Philadelphia Eagles don't look bad though.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
The Philadelphia E-A-G-L-E-S!
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
People say the Buffalo Bills, but this has been a good year for underdog victories in Philadelphia, so grease up those poles for the Eagles.

Which team will win the World Series?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
Los Angeles Dodgers.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
New York Mets. (Always hoping!)
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
Houston Astros.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
New York Mets, why not?
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
Atlanta Braves.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
Philadelphia Phillies.
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
The New York Yankees, because, c'mon boys, it’s about time again.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
New York Yankees.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
St. Louis Cardinals. (Hope springs eternal!)
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
The New York Yankees will win the World Series. You just watch.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
New York Yankees.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
The New York Mets. (Stop laughing — they will win!)
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
2023 will be the year for my hometown of Los Angeles. Go Dodgers!
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
While I will always love my Atlanta Braves, I expect to see the Houston Astros back in the World Series winners’ circle.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
The New York Mets — mostly a wish for my nephew, who's a fan.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
It'd be fantastic to see the Houston Astros cement another victory, but as a sports novice, I'll go with the bookies' favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
The 27-time world champion (and God's team) New York Yankees, obviously.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
I have my rose-colored glasses on over my pinstripes, but I'm going to say this is finally the New York Yankees’ year.

Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
Zelensky.
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
Elon Musk — for bravely restoring free speech to Twitter. Just kidding. I hope it's awarded posthumously to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who was detained by Iranian morality police in September and later died, and collectively to the brave women of the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement in Iran.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
Can a wartime president win as a champion for peace? The winner should and will be Zelensky.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
Zelensky.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
Zelensky.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
Zelensky.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
She missed the big prize last year, but I’m rooting for author and social activist Opal Lee to win for her advocacy work to get Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday. Lee, a 96-year-old retired educator, is called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” for her community work and dedication to teaching and preserving the historical account of slavery in the US.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
Bryan Stevenson.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
President Joe Biden.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
The 2023 Nobel Peace prize will go to Navalny. He deserves it for denouncing the war on Ukraine, and for his efforts to fight injustice and corruption in Russia.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
Zelensky has been courageous in his leadership and defense of Ukraine. For his tireless efforts to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky will receive the award.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
Biden — for rebuilding our country's international relations from the smoking ruins of the Trump presidency.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
I can see a weird, unfortunate comeback opportunity for Boris Johnson here. He was a horrendous British Prime Minister, but he rallied the western effort in Ukraine's defense very effectively.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
The Chinese and Iranian protesters.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
If Russia withdraws from Ukraine, the answer's going to be obvious. And even if it doesn’t, there has been a lot of pressure to give Ukraine and Zelensky a nod this year.

By the end of 2023, which candidate for president in 2024 will lead the polls among Republicans? Among Democrats?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
For Republicans, it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; for Democrats, it’s President Joe Biden (assuming he runs).
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
Former President Donald Trump and Biden (insert obligatory eye roll).
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
DeSantis will lead Republicans. California Gov. Gavin Newsom will lead Democrats.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
For Republicans, it will be Trump, and, for Democrats, Biden. Welcome back to 2020.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
Trump and Biden — déjà vu!
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
Republicans prefer Trump; Democrats prefer Biden.
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
Trump, who sadly is still buzzing around, and Biden, because Democrats are the most unoriginal thinkers.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
For Republicans, it’s DeSantis; for Democrats, it’s Biden.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
For Republicans, it’ll be DeSantis; for Democrats, it’ll be Biden.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
For Republicans, DeSantis; for Democrats, Newsom.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
For Republicans, DeSantis; for Democrats, Biden.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
For Republicans, it will be Trump. For Democrats, it will be Biden.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
Sorry, Trump! By the end of 2023, the top contenders will be DeSantis for the GOP and Biden for the Democrats.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
Anything can happen, but I expect to see DeSantis as the GOP nominee and Biden as the Democratic nominee going into 2024.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
For Republicans, Trump, inexplicably. For Democrats, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the centrist favorite after Biden wisely opts out.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
For Republicans, the answer is DeSantis. His success in the midterms made an embarrassment of Trump, and I think Republicans are hungry for a candidate capable of strategizing — rather than simply making noise on Truth Social. Biden will carry the field for the Democrats. He's road-tested and survived the midterms surprisingly well.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
For Republicans, it will be Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. (President Wesley Clark and President Scott Walker can tell you that the guy with the early buzz is almost never the winner.) For the Democrats, it will be Biden.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
All indicators right now suggest Trump and Biden will be the frontrunners through 2023, but who knows where the race will ultimately turn. Nothing's been less predictable than politics recently.

What will be the peak price for bitcoin next year?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
$25,000.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
$30,000.
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
$50,000.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
$12,000.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
Speculators will swarm in, and Bitcoin will spike up above $36,000 – before falling back to Earth again.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
$21,000.
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
$13,000. I know nothing about Bitcoin, but this seems like a conservative gloom and doom figure.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
$18,000.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
$25,000.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
$19,000.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
$20,000.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
$21,000.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
Bitcoin seems like the steadiest investment in the volatile crypto world. Its 2023 peak price should be about $29,400.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
Bitcoin continues to gain in value, and I expect it to top $103,000 by the end of 2023.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
$15,000.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
$25,000 — I'd go higher, but the markets are nervous since the FTX collapse, so I'll stay conservative.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
$70,000.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
$20,000.

What will the average price of a gallon of regular gas be in the US at the end of 2023?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
$3.85.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
$3.25.
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
$3.50.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
$4.33.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
$3.60.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
$3.79.
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
$3.67. I don't see this getting much better or worse.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
$2.95.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
$3.25.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
$4.00.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
$3.99.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
If it gets over $5, I'll have to buy gas on layaway, but it’ll likely be closer to $3.25.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
Maybe I am an optimist, but I think gas prices will settle down. By the end of next year, the average price should be $3.25.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
I'm encouraged to see gas prices level off after record highs. I hope to see gas around $3.80 per gallon by the end of 2023.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
$4.00.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
$4.60 — the war in Ukraine isn't going anywhere, and the kind of geopolitical turnaround it’d take to prevent prices rising further is showing no signs of materializing.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
$3.50.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
$3.45.

What will the US unemployment rate be at the end of 2023?

Laura Coates
Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst
4.4%
SE Cupp
SE Cupp, CNN political commentator
3.2%
Paul Callan
Paul Callan, legal analyst
5%
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic, CNN opinion contributor
4.2%
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis, CNN opinion contributor
5.3%
Elie Honig
Elie Honig, CNN senior legal analyst
3.4%
Allison Hope
Allison Hope, opinion contributor
8% — praying it's lower, but recognizing it could be much worse.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst
3%
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings, CNN senior political commentator
5.2%
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones, CNN opinion contributor
It will increase from 2022 levels to 4.5%.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph, CNN opinion contributor
5%
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah, CNN opinion contributor
5% — because of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates and causing a mild recession.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes, CNN opinion contributor
Look for it to be around 3.8% by the end of 2023.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator
4.5%
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart, film critic
3.75%
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas, culture critic
3.5%. Though we saw it rise a little in October, the general trend since mid-2020 has been downward — and it'll be in Biden's interest to keep it that way.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst
4.2%
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang, CNN opinion contributor
3.8%