Artemis 1: A visual tour of the most powerful rocket ever built
NASA’s uncrewed Artemis I mission has launched on a journey that will carry the Orion spacecraft around the moon and back to Earth. Explore NASA’s new rocket and trace the trajectory of the crew capsule’s 25.5-day trek through space.
Sitting in the commander's seat of Orion is Commander Moonikin Campos, a suited mannequin that can collect data on what future human crews might experience on a lunar trip. The mannequin’s name, picked via a public contest, is a nod to Arturo Campos, a NASA electrical power subsystem manager who aided in Apollo 13's safe return to Earth.
Commander Campos wears the new Orion Crew Survival System. The suit, designed for astronauts to wear during launch and reentry, includes two radiation sensors. The commander's post also has sensors in place behind the seat and headrest to track acceleration and vibration for the duration of the mission.
Two "phantoms" named Helga and Zohar are also riding along in Orion. These mannequin torsos are made of materials that mimic the soft tissue, organs and bones of a woman. The two torsos each have more than 5,600 sensors and 34 radiation detectors to measure how much radiation exposure occurs during the mission. Zohar wears AstroRad, a radiation protection vest, to test how effective it could be if future crews encounter a solar storm.
Artemis I also carries 120 pounds (54.4 kilograms) of mementos, including Apollo 11 memorabilia, toys, patches, pins and other items of cultural significance in its Official Flight Kit. Snoopy will serve as the Zero Gravity Indicator, and the toy will float in the Orion capsule once it reaches microgravity.
The pressurized crew module, measuring 11 feet tall and 16.5 feet wide (3.4 meters tall and 5 meters wide), carries Commander Moonikin Campos in the commander’s seat and “phantoms” Helga and Zohar in the crew positions. The mission team designed the crew module to accommodate four to six astronauts. It has 12 thrusters and weighs in at over 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) at liftoff.
The European Space Agency’s service module houses the primary propulsion, power and life support resources needed for the Orion crew module. Equipped with four solar arrays, the ESA service module can generate enough electricity to power two three-bedroom homes. In addition to the main engine, which will propel the spacecraft to a distant retrograde orbit around the moon and put it on a path to return to Earth, there are 32 other engines that will assist in course correction and fine altitude adjustments.
Along for the ride are 10 shoebox-size CubeSats. The small satellites are tucked into the stage adapter ring and will be deployed after Orion has reached space. Four will set off to the moon, including one that will be the smallest spacecraft to ever make a lunar landing. Three will study radiation in the deep space environment, two will test out technology demonstrations and one will journey to a near-Earth asteroid to capture images. BioSentinel, one of the radiation CubeSats, is the first biology experiment to venture to deep space. This satellite is carrying yeast cells, which are similar to human cells, to see how they react to radiation damage.
The stage adapter connects the Orion crew and service modules to the interim cryogenic propulsion stage. The 45-foot-tall (13.7-meter-tall) ICPS is the modified second stage of a Delta IV rocket. This upper stage of the rocket will give Orion the propulsion it needs in space after the two solid-fuel rocket boosters and core stage of the rocket separate from the spacecraft.
The final component of the Orion spacecraft is the launch abort system. Two of the system’s three engines can be used to safely return the Orion crew module to Earth in the event of a malfunction or systems failure during launch. The third engine is used to jettison the launch abort system, which occurs shortly after launch.
The 212-foot-tall (64.6-meter-tall) core stage of the Space Launch System rocket houses two large cryogenic liquid propellant tanks that collectively contain 733,000 gallons (2.8 million liters) of liquid propellant. The core stage, powered by four RS-25 engines, is accompanied by two solid fuel boosters. The SLS rocket will lift off the pad with 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust.
After liftoff, the solid rocket boosters separated from the spacecraft about two minutes into the flight and splash down in the Atlantic Ocean, with other components also jettisoning shortly afterward. The core stage of the rocket separated about six minutes later and fell toward the Pacific Ocean, allowing for Orion's solar array wings to deploy.
The perigee raise maneuver occurred about 53 minutes after launch, when the ICPS experiences a burn to raise Orion's altitude so it doesn't reenter the Earth's atmosphere. Shortly after that milestone was the trans-lunar injection burn, when the ICPS boosts Orion's speed from 17,500 miles per hour (28,163 kilometers per hour) to 22,600 miles per hour (36,371 kilometers per hour) to escape the pull of Earth's gravity and set off for the moon.
After this burn, the ICPS separated from Orion and entered an orbit around the sun.
About eight hours later, Orion will make its first outbound trajectory correction burn using the European Service Module, which provides the spacecraft with power, propulsion and thermal control. This maneuver puts Orion on a path to the moon.
The next few days after launch, Orion will venture out to the moon, coming within 60 miles (96 kilometers) during its closest approach of the lunar surface on day six of the journey. The service module will place Orion in a distant retrograde orbit around the moon on day 10.
Orion will also surpass the distance record of 248,654 miles (400,169 kilometers) -- set by Apollo 13 in 1970 -- on day 11 when it loops around the moon. The spacecraft will achieve its maximum distance from Earth of 280,000 miles (450,616 kilometers) on day 13 when it ventures 40,000 miles (64,373 kilometers) beyond the moon.
This is 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers) farther than Apollo 13's record.
Orion will make its second-closest approach of the lunar surface, coming within 500 miles (804 kilometers), on December 5. The service module will experience a burn that enables the moon's gravity to slingshot Orion back on its way to Earth.
Just before reentering Earth's atmosphere, the service module will separate from Orion. The spacecraft will hit the top of Earth's atmosphere moving at about 25,000 miles per hour (40,233 kilometers per hour), and its heat shield will experience temperatures of nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).
One of the biggest trials for Orion may be testing its heat shield, the largest one ever built.
The heat shield has been tested on Earth, but returning from space is the ultimate test that simulations can't completely replicate.
The atmosphere will slow Orion down to about 300 miles per hour (482 kilometers per hour), and a series of parachutes will slow it down to less than 20 miles per hour (32 kilometers per hour) before it splashes down in the Pacific Ocean at 12:40 p.m. ET on December 11.
Splashdown will stream live from NASA's website, collecting views from the 17 cameras aboard the recovery ship and helicopters that will be waiting for Orion's return.
The landing and recovery team will collect the Orion capsule, and scientists will analyze the data collected by the spacecraft to determine what lessons have been learned before humans return to the moon.