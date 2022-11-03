Weekly News Quiz: November 3, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which social media platform is considering charging for verified accounts on its site?
Twitter is considering a pay-for-verification feature that would give the coveted blue check marks only to users who are willing to pay $8 a month for a subscription service.
Which city this week agreed to pay $26 million to two men wrongly convicted of Malcolm X’s murder?
The 2020 Netflix documentary “Who Killed Malcolm X?” drew major attention to the case. Now, more than two years later, New York City agreed to pay a multimillion-dollar settlement to two men whose convictions in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X were thrown out last November.
In addition to Halloween, which holiday was celebrated this week?
The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, extends over the first two days of November and was celebrated this week with colorful traditions to honor deceased loved ones.
A no-hitter was thrown this week for just the second time in World Series history. Which two teams are competing in Major League Baseball’s championship?
This is the fourth World Series in six years for the Houston Astros. Playing the underdog role are the Philadelphia Phillies.
Which company said it will soon seek approval for the first vaccine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus — or RSV?
Pfizer said it will seek FDA approval this year for a vaccine to prevent RSV, a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Worldwide, RSV causes about 33 million infections in children under the age of 5 and hospitalizes 3.6 million annually.
Benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, was recently detected in several batches of which common household product?
Certain dry shampoos – including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé products – were voluntarily recalled because of the potential presence of benzene. This week, a new report from an independent laboratory called the levels of benzene in the products “troubling.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recently attacked in a violent home break-in. In which city did the attack occur?
After being attacked at his San Francisco residence, Paul Pelosi is “making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” Speaker Pelosi said in a statement. Court documents released this week showed that the man arrested in the assault allegedly awoke Paul Pelosi by standing over his bedside.
Which “extremely rare” item is expected to fetch up to $30 million at an upcoming auction?
A first-edition copy of the US Constitution will go under the hammer in New York next month, Sotheby’s said. The announcement comes less than a year after the only other privately-held copy fetched a record $43.2 million at auction.
Which of the following was awarded the world’s best cheese for 2022?
This year’s winner, a gruyere from Switzerland, rose above more than 4,400 cheeses to claim the title.