Weekly News Quiz: November 17, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which high-profile Republican announced a 2024 White House bid this week?
Former President Donald Trump announced that he will run for president in 2024. He is widely expected to be challenged by both conservative and moderate Republicans who could announce their campaigns in the coming months.
Around 800 people on board a cruise ship recently tested positive for which virus?
A major Covid-19 outbreak on Carnival’s Majestic Princess prompted its operators to dock in Sydney, Australia, to allow hundreds of people off the ship. Those who tested positive were advised to complete a five-day isolation period.
Elon Musk appeared in court this week to defend the compensation package he received as Tesla’s CEO. How much is his pay package worth?
The net value of Elon Musk’s compensation package as the CEO of Tesla is $51 billion, making it the biggest for anyone on Earth from a publicly traded company.
Regulators hit six airlines with millions in fines for delayed refunds to passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Which is the only US airline to face the fines?
Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is the only US airline to face fines related to refunds. Carriers based in other countries face the majority of fines: Air India, TAP Portugal, Aeromexico, El Al and Avianca.
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects. How many seats were needed to gain control of the chamber?
The GOP passed the threshold of 218 seats needed for control of the chamber eight days after Election Day.
NASA launched its historic Artemis I mission on Wednesday. Where is the uncrewed spacecraft headed?
The Artemis I mission is paving the way for NASA to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years.
A federal judge recently moved to block a rule that allowed US authorities to expel more than a million migrants at the US-Mexico border. What is the rule called?
A judge issued an order blocking Title 42, a controversial Trump-era border policy. President Joe Biden, however, has requested a stay on the ruling, which will now be on hold until December 21.
World leaders are attempting to defuse a potential escalation in the monthslong Ukraine war after a Russian-made missile landed in which NATO country this week?
The missile that landed in Poland this week was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending their country against a barrage of Russian strikes, Polish and NATO officials said, adding the incident appeared to be an accident. The event marked the first time a NATO country has been directly hit during the conflict.
The world’s population reached a new milestone this week. Approximately how many people now live on Earth?
The world’s population has reached 8 billion people, according to a projection from the UN. “This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries,” the UN said.
A ferocious lake-effect snowstorm took aim at which state this week?
Excessive snowfall in and around Buffalo and Watertown, New York, was expected to shut down roads and paralyze cities for days, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.