Track the swing: See the biggest party shifts from 2018 in gubernatorial races so far

Democrats are projected to win in three key states
Of the five gubernatorial races CNN has projected so far in six key states, incumbents have won reelection and expanded their margins since 2018 in three states — Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Democrat Josh Shapiro is projected to win in Pennsylvania by a slightly smaller margin than outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf did in 2018. Shapiro is projected to win against Doug Mastriano, a Trump-endorsed 2020 election denier, by 14 points. Joe Lambardo flipped Nevada for Republicans, shifting the margin of victory nearly six points since 2018.
Arrows represent percentage point change in vote margin since the gubernatorial race in 2018
Both parties are projected to win 17 states so far — though margins in 24 states shifted toward Republicans since 2018
The 34 gubernatorial races projected by CNN are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, as of Monday morning. So far, CNN projects Republicans will govern 25 states and Democrats 23. Republicans led 28 states before the election.
Overall, the margins of victory in 10 races shifted toward Democrats compared with 2018 results and 24 races moved toward Republicans, according to a CNN analysis of election results as of Monday morning.
The 2022 midterms have been a good year for incumbent governors. Of the 36 states electing a governor in November, incumbents were running for reelection in 27 states — and all but one are projected to win another term so far. (CNN has not yet projected a winner in Alaska, where Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is up for reelection.)
Compared with their state’s votes in 2018, all but seven of those incumbent governors projected to win reelection have also expanded their margins, winning over more support from voters than they did four years ago. Incumbent Republican governors expanded their margins of victory in 13 states. Democratic incumbents expanded their margins in six states.
Explore how your county voted for governor
For each state, CNN visualizes how each county (or town, in New England states) voted for governor and how its votes shifted — either left toward Democrats or right toward Republicans — compared with 2018.
In Florida, for example, most counties are red, voting to reelect Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over former Gov. Charlie Crist in 2022 — with DeSantis expanding his margin of victory in each of them. Each of the blue counties that voted for Crist, though, have also shifted toward Republicans by some degree — meaning that Crist won those counties by a smaller margin than Democrat Andrew Gillum did over DeSantis in 2018.
Direction and magnitude of swing since 2018
Projected winner's margin of victory in 2022
Data source: Edison Research
Note: Alaska is not shown because it switched to ranked choice voting since 2018.