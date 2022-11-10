How many votes are left? Control of Congress hangs in this final count

Two days after polls closed on Election Day, election workers continue to tally votes and CNN has yet to make projections in several races as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. Voting laws that govern when and how ballots are counted differ in each state, allowing some states to finish relatively quickly, while others may not finish for several days.

In Georgia, CNN projects that neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will receive 50% of the vote, leading to a runoff election set for December 6 that could determine which party controls the Senate.

Below are races that will determine the control of Congress where CNN has not projected a winner — and the number of ballots that remain to be counted in each, according to estimates from Edison Research.

Vote data will be updated frequently.

Senate races

Votes are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada.

House races

The results of many races in Arizona, California, Nevada and more remain unknown as ballots continue to be tallied.

