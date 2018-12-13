CNN’s Halloween Quiz: Don’t let these spooky questions scare you away!
By Andrew Torgan and Ivory Sherman
What do you call a group of witches?
A group of witches is called a coven – like the witches in “Hocus Pocus 2.”
Which real-life figure from history is thought to be the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s “Dracula?”
While some historians may differ, “Dracula” is widely considered to be based upon Vlad III of Walachia – also known as Vlad the Impaler.
Michael Myers has been terrorizing Laurie Strode for more than four decades – including in this year’s “Halloween Ends.” How many films in total are there in the “Halloween” franchise?
“Halloween Ends” is the 13th – and supposedly final – installment of the series that began in 1978 with John Carpenter’s “Halloween.”
Before pumpkins, which items were used to carve jack-o’-lanterns?
People in Ireland and Scotland originally used turnips as lanterns on Halloween.
The fear of clowns, such as Pennywise from Stephen King’s novel “It,” is known as which phobia?
Coulrophobia is the irrational fear of clowns. “Coulro” is derived from the Greek word for stilt walkers.
Which horror film was the first to win the Academy Award for Best Picture?
“The Silence of the Lambs” was the first horror film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Stars Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster also won Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress.
“If I cannot inspire love, I will cause fear.” Which creepy character said these words?
In Mary Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein’s monster is articulate and well-read. He’s also sensitive and hates that people fear and shun him.
“Lycanthrope” is another word for which mythical monster?
Lycanthrope is a fancy word for werewolf. It’s derived from the Greek words for “wolf” and “human.”
El Chupacabra is a blood-sucking creature from Latin American folklore. According to legend, what animal is its favorite meal?
Chupacabra means “goat-sucker” in Spanish, and while it is said to feast on all kinds of livestock, it supposedly has a preference for goats.
Which is the most popular superhero costume this year, according to Google Trends?
Spider-man ranks as the top superhero costume for Halloween – and is No. 2 overall.