Weekly News Quiz: October 27, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which virus is spreading at unusually high levels and overwhelming children’s hospitals in the US?
Hospitals across the US say they are being overwhelmed by a common respiratory virus known as RSV. As a result, pediatric hospital beds are more full now than they have been in the past two years, according to a CNN analysis.
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in which country this week?
Hurricane Roslyn flooded roads and damaged buildings along Mexico’s Pacific coast with sustained winds of 120 mph.
Which holiday was celebrated this week?
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, began this week with colorful customs and celebrations. The holiday also has significance for Sikhs and Jains, and is celebrated not just in India, but in Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries with South Asian diasporas.
Who became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom this week?
Rishi Sunak officially took over as Britain’s Prime Minister, becoming the country’s third leader in seven weeks.
What percentage of Ukraine’s wind energy infrastructure has been destroyed during its war with Russia?
More than 90% of Ukraine’s wind energy infrastructure has been destroyed due to Russian attacks, according to a Ukrainian official.
Due to an increase in bots on its site, which platform said it is rolling out new features to help users spot fake accounts?
While often thought of as a tamer social platform for professionals and job seekers, LinkedIn is not immune to inauthentic behavior. The company said it is rolling out new features to detect sophisticated bad actors.
Which late Supreme Court Justice will be featured on a new US postage stamp in 2023?
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime liberal member of the high court who died at age 87 in 2020, will be featured on a forever stamp, the US Postal Service announced Monday.
Which company announced it is shutting down its efforts to develop self-driving cars?
Ford is pulling the plug on an effort to develop its first fully self-driving car, and it’s going to cost the automaker $2.7 billion to walk away.
Former defense secretary Ash Carter died at 68 this week, his family said. Which president did he serve under?
Carter led the Defense Department under former President Barack Obama from February 2015 to January 2017.
Corporate America is canceling Kanye West. Among the companies that cut ties with the rapper, which one cost him the most money — and his status as a billionaire?
West’s Adidas deal accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth but after his falling out with the company due to his antisemitic comments, Forbes now estimates West’s net worth is $400 million.