Weekly News Quiz: October 20, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Groundbreaking movie star Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on the back of which US currency?
Anna May Wong will be featured on the back of new quarters. The coin design is the fifth to emerge from the American Women Quarters Program, which highlights pioneering women in their respective fields.
The Biden administration launched a new website this week that allows millions of eligible federal student loan borrowers to apply for up to how much debt forgiveness?
Eligible borrowers can now apply for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness at StudentAid.gov.
Girl Scouts of the USA received its largest ever donation from a single donor this week. Which philanthropist contributed more than $80 million to the organization?
Girl Scouts of the USA received a gift of $84.5 million from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Which two major supermarkets plan to merge in 2024?
In a mega-deal that could have a huge impact on grocery shopping in America, Kroger and Albertsons announced plans to merge next year in a nearly $25 billion deal.
Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, announced he is acquiring which controversial social media platform?
Kanye West is acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by many conservatives. The acquisition comes after Ye had his account temporarily locked by Twitter this month over an antisemitic tweet.
Which country saw its prime minister resign this week?
Liz Truss resigned as Britain’s prime minister after a disastrous six-week tenure. This makes Truss the UK’s shortest-serving leader ever.
As of this week, which item can US adults now purchase without first seeing a health care professional or needing a prescription?
For the first time, adults can buy over-the-counter hearing aids instead of getting a prescription and having to wait for a custom fitting.
Which major city opened a makeshift tent camp this week to house hundreds of migrants bused there from the southern border?
With the arrival of migrant buses showing no sign of slowing, officials in New York City constructed a tent camp to house hundreds of migrants.
Approximately how many people have been arrested during the current protests in Iran?
More than 1,000 people have been arrested in the country as many Iranians continue to rise up against decades of repression, according to state media IRNA.
Which is the most popular Halloween costume this year, according to Google ratings?
It looks like Americans are sticking to what they know this Halloween. The top costume this year is a witch, with Spider-Man snagging the second spot.