Weekly News Quiz: October 13, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
How much plastic in the US is actually recycled, according to the Environmental Protection Agency?
Only 9% of plastic in the US is recycled – and that includes the items you threw into the recycle bin, the EPA says. The plastic industry is responsible for the same annual emissions as around 50 million cars, and more plastic-making facilities continue to come online.
Which fast food chain has the slowest drive-thru, according to a new study?
A recent study showed Chick-fil-A had the slowest drive-thru among major fast-food chains – but only because it’s so popular and there are so many cars in line.
A volcano erupted on which European island this week?
A volcano erupted on the Italian island of Stromboli. Watch video of the moment here.
Which high-profile individual’s Twitter account was locked this week for posting an offensive message?
Twitter locked Kanye West’s account for violating the company’s policies over an antisemitic tweet.
Which university recently issued an apology after it sent out 4,000 acceptance letters by mistake?
Northeastern University’s law school mistakenly sent out 4,000 acceptance letters, the school said in a statement. Admissions decisions are not expected to be finalized until later in the academic year.
Which professional golfer clinched the controversial LIV Golf championship and the $18 million prize?
Dustin Johnson has enough points to secure the inaugural LIV Golf championship and the series’ $18 million prize, LIV officials announced Monday. The controversial competition has caused a rift in professional golf, as LIV golfers have been banned from the PGA Tour for participating in the breakaway series.
President Biden designated Camp Hale — a WWII-era training ground — as a new national monument this week. Where is it located?
The President signed a proclamation establishing the 53,804-acre site high in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado as a national monument. He also moved to pause new mineral, oil and gas leasing in the protected area.
NASA has set a date for another try at launching its Artemis I moon mission. How soon could the attempt occur?
After Hurricane Ian forced NASA to roll back the massive rocket into its hangar at Kennedy Space Center in Florida last month, a new launch window has now been set to open on November 14. If the launch is successful, the rocket will send the uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the moon and back to earth.
According to the Justice Department, about how many pages of documents were seized in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort?
The DOJ says just over 21,000 pages were taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence during the FBI search in August – far fewer than the 200,000 pages Trump’s legal team had claimed.
Which band announced this week it’s dropping a new single and will reunite for a tour?
Blink-182 is coming to a city near you. Band members Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are set to reunite with original member, Tom DeLonge for the tours.