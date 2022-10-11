Close Get Involved

There are many organizations across the UK working on stamping out racism, xenophobia and religious discrimination. Here are just some that you can get involved with. Many also offer confidential support services.

Stop Hate UK works to challenge all forms of hate crime and discrimination. It provides reporting and support for hate crime victims and witnesses.

Facing History and Ourselves describes itself as using “lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate.” It provides educators with academic resources and strategies that “focus on cultivating engaged and informed citizens, and ensuring the realization of a more compassionate and inclusive society.”

Blueprint for All says it “works with young people, communities and organizations to create an inclusive society in which everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity or background, is provided with tangible opportunities to thrive.”

Tell MAMA supports victims of anti-Muslim hate in England, and is a public service that also measures and monitors anti-Muslim incidents. Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks (MAMA) has a portal where people can address their concerns and record any incidents experienced. Doing so allows the organization to map locations of attacks, whether physical or verbal, and refers victims to support services.