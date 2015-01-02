Your Dream Dubai An oasis of fun
From desert village to cosmopolitan metropolis, Dubai’s skyline has risen from the dunes in just 50 years. A beacon of luxury and leisure, it’s more than just infinity pools and champagne at sunset -- the city is also a global business hub and the region’s top financial center. Home to a melting pot of more than 200 nationalities, the “City of Superlatives” is many things to many people: a beach resort, a desert adventure, a shopping paradise, a city-sized party, a giant arcade, a decadent buffet, an adrenaline-junkie’s dream. The question is -- which Dubai are you?
Sponsor Notice Editor's Note — This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.