Your traveler type is:

The Party Animal

With scorching temperatures, Dubai truly comes alive after the sun goes down. Its many beach clubs and sky-high rooftop bars go from relaxed daytime hangouts to raucous after-dark parties. Over the past few years, the UAE has rolled back many of its strict, conservative laws, leading to the decriminalization of alcohol in 2020, which has seen more bars and nightclubs opening in the city. Party-goers should still be conscious about keeping their revelry to licensed venues -- but with so many to choose from, it won’t be a problem.