Saying goodbye to the Queen

Richard and Emma Hawkins came from Nottingham, England, to pay their respects to the Queen. "It's historic," Emma said. "One minute we've been happy and the next (the line) feels like never ending.” (Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN)

Paige came from Haslemere, a town southwest of London. "It's nice to feel a part of something," she said. "I just wanted to come and see to take it all in. ... We'll never have another queen in our lifetimes.” (Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN)

Ashley arrived in London from the Midlands around 11 p.m. Friday to join The Queue. "I've been listening to the media for days about how people have had this wonderful experience of meeting people and making friends, and I didn't expect it to happen to me," he said. "But we've just had the most wonderful time." (Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN)