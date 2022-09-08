Weekly News Quiz: September 8, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Liz Truss became the new prime minister of which country this week?
Liz Truss became the United Kingdom’s new prime minister on Tuesday, replacing her scandal-plagued predecessor Boris Johnson.
Which new treat did McDonald’s add to its menu for the fall?
Instead of introducing pumpkin or maple flavored menu items for the fall season, McDonald’s recently announced the return of a cheese danish. This treat is a flaky pastry filled with sweet cream cheese and was briefly served in the 1980s.
Legendary WNBA basketball player Sue Bird played her final game this week. Which team did she play for?
Sue Bird played her entire career with the Seattle Storm since 2002. She won four championships along with five selections to the All-WNBA first team and a record 12 All-Star Game appearances.
When will NASA next attempt to launch its massive new moon rocket, Artemis I?
It will be at least a few weeks before Artemis I can make its next launch attempt. The longer delay can be attributed to several factors, including quirks of scheduling, possible traffic at the launch site, and NASA’s desire to make sure it’s solved the latest issues with fuel leaks.
Which US Senate seat is most likely to flip in the midterm elections?
Pennsylvania, which President Biden narrowly won in 2020, remains the seat most likely to flip this fall, as Senate nominee Mehmet Oz and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman vie to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
How much was Instagram fined this week for failing to protect children’s data?
Instagram was fined more than $400 million by Ireland’s data privacy regulator following an investigation into its handling of children’s data. The investigation, which started in 2020, focused on users between the ages of 13 and 17 who were allowed to operate business accounts, which facilitated the publication of their phone numbers and/or email addresses.
Which of the following US airports has been the worst for delays and cancellations this summer?
Chicago Midway International Airport has the highest percentage of flights delayed at 37.7%, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Other US airports with the highest number of cancellations are Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Orlando International Airport.
A new California fast-food law could soon raise the minimum wage to which hourly amount?
California’s governor signed into law a bill creating a “Fast Food Council” that could raise the minimum wage for fast food workers up to $22 an hour – well above the current $15 an hour amount.
Scientists say a so-called “doomsday glacier” could eventually raise sea level by several feet. Where is the glacier located?
Antarctica’s Thwaites glacier – nicknamed “the doomsday glacier” because of its high risk of collapse – has the potential to rapidly retreat in the coming years, scientists say, potentially raising sea level by several feet.
One of the biggest strikes in US history is brewing at which major company?
A high-stakes clash between one of America’s oldest unions and the world’s biggest package courier UPS is brewing. Major contract negotiations are set to expire in July 2023. Already, before the talks have even started though, labor experts are predicting that drivers and package handlers will go on strike.