Weekly News Quiz: September 29, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
NASA deliberately slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid this week to determine how to deflect space objects posing a threat to Earth. What was the name of the mission?
NASA’s DART mission – or Double Asteroid Redirection Test – was the agency’s first full-scale demonstration of deflection technology that can protect the planet.
Approximately how many customers in Florida were without power Thursday due to Hurricane Ian?
More than 2.5 million residences and businesses were without power in Florida on Thursday. “Ian is going to be a life-changing event. This is a very powerful, catastrophic storm that is going to do significant damage,” said Eric Silagy, CEO of Florida Power & Light.
Many Americans likely shell out more money to keep their homes warm this winter due to what?
Energy prices are on the rise in part because heat waves this summer forced utilities to draw down on their natural gas reserves, compounding the strain on inventory levels that were already below historical averages.
Giorgia Meloni claimed victory this week to become which country’s new prime minister?
A 45-year-old mother from Rome, Giorgia Meloni will become Italy’s most far-right prime minister since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini. Meloni is deeply conservative, openly anti-LGBTQ, and has also called abortion a “tragedy,” raising fears for the future of women’s rights in the country.
Which pop star will perform at next year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show?
Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL announced. The 57th Super Bowl will take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Which airline was named the world’s best for 2022?
This year’s winner, Qatar Airways, has received the top prize seven times since the Skytrax World Airline Awards were introduced in 1999. Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries to find out the world’s current best airline.
Which currency recently plummeted to a record low against the US dollar?
The British pound plunged nearly 5% on Monday to just above $1.03 on growing fears about the stability of the UK government’s finances.
Which Major League Baseball team was invited to a celebration at the White House this week?
The Atlanta Braves were invited to the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2021 World Series win. Check out photos from the event here and see the jersey they gifted to President Biden.
Which new character did M&M’s add to the brand’s lineup this week?
The brand said the addition of the purple character is to “reflect the world that we’re living in.” The purple peanut M&M is the first new character in 10 years, according to the brand.
NBA star LeBron James has agreed to buy a team in which major sports league?
NBA superstar LeBron James is expanding his sports portfolio to include the US’ new favorite pastime: Pickleball.