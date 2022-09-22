500 900 1,300 1,600

From July 2021 to June 2022, there were 2,532 book bans directed at 1,648 different titles in US schools. About 41% of those were books that tell stories related to LGBTQ people or that have a queer lead or prominent secondary character, according to a new report. Another 40% of the titles have main characters who are people of color, while 21% of titles directly address issues of race and racism, the report said.