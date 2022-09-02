Weekly News Quiz: September 1, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Sean O’Key
Starbucks reintroduced one of its most popular drinks this week, commonly known as the “PSL.” What does “PSL” stand for?
Starbucks’ beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte is back – and at a slightly higher price. The PSL, as it’s often referred to, has been a popular item on Starbucks’ menu for nearly two decades, eliciting excitement among its loyal fan base.
Which state’s capital city is facing a water crisis after one of its water treatment plants failed?
The governor of Mississippi declared a state of emergency for Jackson, the state’s largest city, after its main water treatment facility failed, leaving residents without enough water to flush toilets or fight fires.
A Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 recently sold at auction for a jaw-dropping price, making it the most valuable sports collectible in the world. How much did the card sell for?
The baseball card sold for $12.6 million. Mantle spent 17 years playing for the New York Yankees and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974. The card is especially valuable because it’s so well-preserved, according to Heritage Auctions.
In a recent major drug bust near the Texas-Mexico border, authorities seized more than $11 million worth of cocaine disguised as which household product?
An inspection near Laredo, Texas, revealed nearly 2,000 packages of baby wipes stuffed with more than 1,500 pounds of alleged cocaine.
Due to pressure from the Biden administration, what are some major airlines now offering to passengers when their flights are canceled?
Several major US airlines updated their customer service agreements this week to offer hotels and meals when flights are canceled. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue and Southwest have all published updates to their customer service policies this week.
Tennis star Serena Williams began what could be her final act this week by playing in which tournament?
Williams has been competing in thrilling matches at the US Open this week – reminding the world why she is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She previously said these may be the final days of her storied career.
What percentage of the total US population is vaccinated against Covid-19?
About two-thirds of the total US population is vaccinated against Covid-19 with an initial series, according to data from the CDC. But less than half of those with their initial series – and less than a third of the total population – has also gotten a booster.
NASA was forced to reschedule its historic Artemis I launch on Monday due to a series of complications. Where is the mega rocket’s launchpad located?
The uncrewed Artemis I mission will get another attempt at launching on a journey around the moon on Saturday from Launchpad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
According to a new estimate out this week, approximately how much does it cost to raise a child to the age of 17?
Thanks to inflation, it now costs more than $300,000 for a married middle-income couple with two children to raise their youngest child from birth through high school, according to a recent estimate from the Brookings Institution.