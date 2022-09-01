The big numbers from the Mar-a-Lago search

Washington (CNN) — The Justice Department inquiry into former President Donald Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents is heating up, with new court filings revealing extraordinary details about the sensitive files Trump took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

The National Archives and Records Administration, known as NARA, realized last year that it didn’t receive all the documents it was entitled to from Trump’s time in office. After months of negotiations, Trump voluntarily turned over a batch of material to NARA in January, 2022.

When classified documents were discovered in those boxes, the Justice Department and FBI got involved, launching a criminal investigation. Investigators served a grand jury subpoena in June, taking more materials from Mar-a-Lago. And in an unprecedented move, they executed a court-approved search warrant at the resort in August.

Along the way, federal investigators recovered hundreds of classified records from Mar-a-Lago, and the recent spate of court filings have been filled with facts and figures about the probe.

Here’s a breakdown of the most important numbers from the ongoing criminal investigation.