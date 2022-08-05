Uvalde under scrutiny: What we know about the key figures connected to the shooting response
Here’s what we know about Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, Don McLaughlin, the city’s school district and others as stories continue to change and news is uncovered.
The inexplicable slaughter of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School has thrust law enforcement officers, public officials and school administrators into the national spotlight.
Officials have repeatedly changed their stories of what happened. Now, several key figures are under public scrutiny for their actions before, during or after the May 24 massacre in two adjoining classrooms in Uvalde, Texas.
Here’s what we know about them – and how they’ve responded: