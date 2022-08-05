Hero

Uvalde under scrutiny: What we know about the key figures connected to the shooting response

Here’s what we know about Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, Don McLaughlin, the city’s school district and others as stories continue to change and news is uncovered.

By Holly Yan and Rosa Flores, CNN

August 5, 2022

The inexplicable slaughter of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School has thrust law enforcement officers, public officials and school administrators into the national spotlight.

Officials have repeatedly changed their stories of what happened. Now, several key figures are under public scrutiny for their actions before, during or after the May 24 massacre in two adjoining classrooms in Uvalde, Texas.

Here’s what we know about them – and how they’ve responded:

Pedro “Pete” Arredondo

Title: Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief and former Uvalde City Council member

His connection to the massacre and response: Arredondo was one of the first officers to enter Robb Elementary School after the gunfire started. As the school district’s police chief, Arredondo was the de facto incident commander at the scene, state investigators and law enforcement analysts said.

Arredondo has said he did not consider himself to be the incident commander. But police bodycam footage showed Arredondo giving orders to other officers multiple times during the police response.

Arredondo wrote the active shooter policy, including himself as incident commander, according to a Texas state House investigative report.

Why he’s under scrutiny: Victims’ families, state investigators and law enforcement experts have lambasted Arredondo’s decision to not immediately enter the classroom where the gunman was holed up. Instead, it took more than 70 minutes after police first arrived before law enforcement, including members of a Border Patrol unit, eventually entered the classroom and killed the gunman.

It’s not clear how many of the 21 slain victims could have been saved had police entered sooner. During the police response, one of the wounded teachers called her husband to say she had been shot. She later died.

“(G)iven the information known about victims who survived through the time of the breach and who later died on the way to the hospital, it is plausible that some victims could have survived if they had not had to wait 73 additional minutes for rescue,” according to the Texas House report.

While the investigative report pointed to Arredondo's inaction, it also cited failures by more than a dozen law enforcement agencies and the hundreds of law enforcement officers present.

Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training "teaches that any law enforcement officer can assume command, that somebody must assume command, and that an incident commander can transfer responsibility as an incident develops," the report said. "That did not happen at Robb Elementary, and the lack of effective incident command is a major factor that caused other vital measures to be left undone."

The latest: Arredondo has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as the school district’s police chief.

A special school board meeting to discuss the possible firing of Arredondo was originally scheduled for July 23 but was postponed after Arredondo’s attorney notified the school board of his client’s due process rights. The school board delayed again August 3 “due to a scheduling conflict,” according to the district.

Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde City Council weeks before the massacre. Following criticism of his response to the shooting, Arredondo was privately sworn in as a city council member on May 31. About a month later, Arredondo resigned from the city council. He wrote in a letter that he wanted “to minimize further distractions.”

Photo: Mikala Compton/USA Today Network

Don McLaughlin

Title: Mayor of Uvalde

His connection to the massacre: The deadliest US school shooting in almost a decade took place in his city of 15,000 people about 80 miles west of San Antonio. The mayor publicly accused the Texas Department of Public Safety – which is leading an investigation into the police response – of putting too much blame on Arredondo. McLaughlin noted DPS officers were also at the scene of the shooting; he claims DPS has tried to minimize its role during the police response.

McLaughlin released to CNN police bodycam footage that provided greater insight as to what happened in school hallways outside the classrooms during the police response.

Why he’s under scrutiny: Critics have scrutinized McLaughlin’s swearing-in of Arredondo.

About a week after the massacre, the mayor said new city council members – including Arredondo — would not be sworn in during a ceremony scheduled for May 31. But on that day, McLaughlin swore in Arredondo and others individually behind closed doors. The mayor defended the decision, saying he didn’t want a formal ceremony days after the tragedy.

McLaughlin also made headlines the day after the massacre when he shouted profanities at Beto O’Rourke during a news conference featuring Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the shooting. O’Rourke, the governor’s Democratic challenger in this year’s gubernatorial race, approached the stage and accused Abbott of not doing enough to help prevent gun violence.

McLaughlin later told CNN he has no regrets about publicly cursing at O’Rourke.

The latest: McLaughlin is still mayor of Uvalde. He told CNN he’s worried about a cover-up by state investigators – namely, DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw – in their probe of the police response to the shooting.

“I’m not confident 100% in DPS because I think it’s a cover-up,” McLaughlin said July 5. “I lost confidence because the narrative changed from DPS so many times. And when we asked questions, we weren’t getting answers.”

The mayor also asked the US Department of Justice for an independent investigation into the law enforcement response to the massacre. A DOJ “critical incident review” is now underway.

The city of Uvalde announced on July 17 it will be “conducting an internal investigation” and has hired an outside expert to do so. McLaughlin met with families in early August to talk about the review.

Photo: Eric Gay/AP

Col. Steven McCraw

Title: Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott)

His connection to the massacre: McCraw leads the state agency investigating the law enforcement response to the Uvalde mass shooting. His agency includes the Texas Rangers, an investigative branch of the Texas DPS.

McCraw called the police response “an abject failure and antithetical to everything we’ve learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre.”

He identified the incident commander as the school district police chief and slammed the chief’s decision to not immediately breach the classroom door. Officers waited in or around a hallway for more than an hour after the shooting began.

“It was the wrong decision, period,” McCraw said. “There’s no excuse for that.”

Why he’s under scrutiny: Uvalde’s mayor criticized McCraw for directing blame at the Uvalde schools police chief when officers from McCraw’s own agency were also at the scene.

DPS did not directly address McLaughlin’s criticism of McCraw. In a July 5 statement, DPS said it is "committed to working with multiple law enforcement agencies to get the answers we all seek" and said “this is still very much an active and ongoing investigation.”

The 376 responders came from an array of agencies, according to a Texas House investigative committee report. Among them, 149 were from US Border Patrol, 91 were from the Texas Department of Public Safety and 14 were from the Department of Homeland Security.

“Every agency in that hallway is gonna have to share the blame,” McLaughlin, the mayor, told CNN on July 5.

A shifting timeline of when DPS personnel arrived on the scene raises serious questions about the department's trustworthiness, the head of the largest police union in Texas told CNN. He has called for an “outside independent source” to probe the initial response.

"I don't know that we can trust (DPS) to do an internal investigation," said Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, which represents some law enforcement officers in Uvalde. "I would say that DPS was fast to wash its hands, to point fingers and to make sure that the general public, particularly the elected officials, knew that they were spotless, blameless and that this was a local problem.”

The latest: While in June the DPS director called the response an "abject failure,” a DPS trooper was on scene outside Robb Elementary just 2 minutes and 28 seconds after the gunman entered, CNN was first to report August 2. The trooper was seen on police bodycam video provided to CNN by McLaughlin.

Previously, McCraw said one trooper had entered the hallway at 11:42 a.m., or nine minutes after the shooter entered the school. Uvalde police bodycam video first reported on by CNN showed a DPS trooper at the west entrance of the school at 11:37:51 – about five minutes earlier than previously acknowledged.

DPS’ investigation into the shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether any should be referred to an inspector general for investigation, McCraw said August 4. The DPS director said he had not yet reviewed video from all 34 body cameras – noting that he may have to correct that number in the future – but he had seen excerpts.

McCraw would not publicly release any details of the probe, in accordance with a Uvalde County district attorney’s request, he said, noting the case could take years.

Photo: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis/Getty Images

Lt. Mariano Pargas

Title: Uvalde Police Department lieutenant and former acting police chief

His connection to the massacre: Pargas was the city’s acting police chief on the day of the massacre.

Why he’s under scrutiny: Police bodycam footage released to CNN shows Pargas in a hallway at Robb Elementary.

At 12:11 p.m. – more than 30 minutes after gunfire started – a 911 dispatcher can be heard saying there is a child on the line describing a “room full of victims.”

That information is relayed to Pargas, who makes no audible comment.

No officers entered the classroom until about 12:50 p.m., when members of the US Border Patrol Tactical Unit went in and killed the gunman.

The latest: Pargas has been placed on administrative leave, McLaughlin said.

“This administrative leave is to investigate whether Lt. Pargas was responsible for taking command on May 24th, what specific actions Lt. Pargas took to establish that command, and whether it was even feasible given all the agencies involved and other possible policy violations,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to Pargas for comment.

Photo: Uvalde Police Department

Mandy Gutierrez

Title: Robb Elementary School principal

Her connection to the massacre: I heard three shots – the initial three shots,” Gutierrez told CNN.

After learning an armed man had jumped a school fence, Gutierrez said she tried to initiate a school lockdown on an app called Raptor. She also said she chose not to make an announcement on the school’s public address system, known as the PA.

Why she’s under scrutiny: A report by a Texas House investigative committee cited a “culture of non-compliance with safety policies” at Robb Elementary.

The report also said Gutierrez had difficulty initiating a lockdown on the Raptor app “because of a bad wi-fi signal.” The principal did not try to "communicate the lockdown alert over the school's intercom," the report said.

The committee said school personnel “frequently propped doors open and deliberately circumvented locks.”

Locking doors as required could have slowed the gunman’s “progress for a few precious minutes – long enough to receive alerts, hide children, and lock doors; and long enough to give police more opportunity to engage and stop the attacker before he could massacre 19 students and two teachers,” the Texas House report said.

In a letter to the Texas House investigative committee, Gutierrez confirmed she didn’t use the PA system to inform the campus about a man jumping the school fence. The principal said she was "trained not to use the PA system" in such cases as to not "compound the problem in creating a panic situation."

"I was trained to consider the PA system as communication with perpetrators that could be used to hurt more students and teachers," Gutierrez wrote.

She acknowledged problems with spotty Wi-Fi at the school but disputed the notion that Wi-Fi problems prevented the Raptor app from working. “The problem presents itself through prolonged buffering,” Gutierrez wrote. “I encountered buffering” and did what she always did – held her phone up to a window, Gutierrez said.

At the same time, Gutierrez wrote, she called Arredondo. “He picked up the phone and was already aware of the Raptor alert. …I therefore dispute that the Wi-Fi issue prevented Raptor from providing proper notification.”

Gutierrez believes she "followed the training that I was provided with to the best of my abilities," she told CNN in an exclusive interview. “And I will second-guess myself for the rest of my life.”

The latest: On July 25, Gutierrez was suspended without pay, her attorney Ricardo Cedillo said. Three days later, she was reinstated..

Gutierrez wants to keep her job “to be on the front lines helping children who survived, the families of all affected, and the entire Uvalde community,” she told CNN.

Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher/AP

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District School Board

Its connection to the massacre: The elected seven-person school board oversees the school district police chief and principals. It also can announce new measures to improve school safety.

Why it's under scrutiny: Some victims’ families have expressed anger and frustration as to why Arredondo has not been fired yet.

And parents in the school district have said the school board hasn’t done enough to make them feel safe sending their children back to school.

"All of the school board needs to be gone," said Brett Cross, who lost his 10-year-old nephew Uziyah Garcia in the massacre. At a July school board meeting, Cross chastised the superintendent and school board. "You all do not give a damn about our children or us," he said, drawing cheers and applause from others in the room.

The latest: At the July 25 school board meeting, the superintendent announced several new safety measures for the upcoming school year.

They include hiring 10 additional school police officers, adding metal detectors and identifying one point of entry for each school before students return September 6.

Photo: Eric Gay/AP