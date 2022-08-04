Weekly News Quiz: August 4, 2022
By AJ Willingham and Ivory Sherman
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to which area this week, angering a nearby world power?
Pelosi was hosted by Taiwan as part of a congressional tour of Asia. The acknowledgment of Taiwan as a political friend of the US angered China, which retaliated with military drills and trade restrictions targeted at the self-governing island.
Primary voters in which state struck down a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would have outlawed abortion?
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to reject a measure that would have allowed lawmakers to outlaw abortion in the state, sending a strong message to other state legislations and midterm contenders that abortion could be a potent issue in November.
Far-right pundit Alex Jones was in court this week for hearings regarding one of several lawsuits that have been brought against him in recent years. Which topic is at the center of the lawsuits?
Jones has been sued by several Sandy Hook parents for his persistent peddling of dangerous conspiracy theories about the tragedy. This week’s hearings were intended to decide how much Jones owes two of the parents in damages. During the process, the judge and opposing attorneys revealed several lies Jones had told the court.
President Joe Biden announced this week that a US drone strike had killed the world’s most wanted terrorist, who was associated with which group?
The US killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike. Zawahiri was the world’s most wanted terrorist and one of the masterminds of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Baseball broadcasting legend Vin Scully died this week at the age of 94. Which team did he famously call games for during his long and remarkable career?
Scully was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than six decades.
We also lost “Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nichols, who passed away at the age of 89. Which iconic role did she bring to life?
Nichols portrayed communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original “Star Trek” TV series and many of its film offshoots. When “Star Trek” began in 1966, Nichols was a television rarity: a Black woman in a notable role on a prime-time television series.
US household debt passed which massive figure this week, according to the New York Federal Reserve?
The record-breaking $16 trillion figure could be due to people taking on more credit card debt to deal with rising costs and inflation, the NY Fed said.
Taco Bell has brought back which much-loved menu item after its initial return was hampered by high demand and product shortages?
The Mexican Pizza will be back on the menu permanently in September, Taco Bell said, after its initial reintroduction was cut short due to overwhelming demand.
The sports world is in turmoil after NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended just six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy in private meetings with massage therapists. Which team does Watson play for?
The NFL’s top brass is considering appealing Watson’s punishment in hopes of a harsher one. The Cleveland Browns player was at the center of 24 different lawsuits, 23 of which have been settled confidentially.
Though still painfully high, US gas prices have been falling now for more than 50 days. What was the record high average price for a gallon of gas, set in the middle of June?
Gas prices are down from the record average high of $5.02 hit on June 14.