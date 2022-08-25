Weekly News Quiz: August 25, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Due to the rising cost of living in the US, a growing number of people are fleeing their expensive cities in search of cheaper rent and a better quality of life abroad. Where are many Americans moving?
Mexico City has become a “work from home” haven for US expats, but locals say this is pricing them out.
What ancient find was uncovered in a Texas riverbed this week?
Dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago were uncovered due to severe drought conditions at Dinosaur Valley State Park.
A British-Belgian teenager became the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft. How old is he?
Seventeen-year-old Mack Rutherford set a world record Wednesday after landing in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, where his journey began on March 23. He was just 15 when he received his pilot’s license.
Which member of the Biden administration tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this month?
First lady Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Biden first tested positive on August 15 while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
Apple is expected to unveil a new generation of which popular product early next month?
Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup at an event on September 7.
President Biden on Wednesday announced new student loan relief for millions of borrowers in the US. How much loan forgiveness will some eligible borrowers receive?
Rents in the US recently hit a record high for the 17th month in a row. Which of the following US cities saw the biggest increase compared to a year ago?
Miami, where rents were up more than 26% from a year ago, saw the biggest increase among the 50 largest US cities for the 10th-straight month. Miami was followed by New York, Boston, Chicago, and Orlando, according to the latest market data.
Why were some Kia and Hyundai SUVs recalled this week?
Thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2022 were recalled due to fire risks. Owners of these models should park their vehicles outside and away from homes until their cars are repaired, the US Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.
Which highly anticipated show brought in a whopping 10 million viewers for its first episode this week?
HBO’s “House of the Dragon” – the “Game of Thrones” prequel – brought in roughly 10 million viewers for its first episode. It is the “largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO,” according to the network. HBO, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.