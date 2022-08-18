Weekly News Quiz: August 18, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
NASA is scheduled to launch a historic mission this month that will go beyond the moon and return to Earth. What is the mission called?
NASA’s Artemis 1 mega rocket will soon lift off on a journey around the moon. The Artemis team is targeting the launch for August 29.
Which major holiday did India celebrate this week?
India’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated on August 15. Since gaining independence, India has built one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and according to the United Nations, its population will soon surpass China’s as the world’s largest.
The GOP’s most outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump was booted from her House seat this week. What is her name?
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming lost her primary race on Tuesday. She and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump shortly after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
Which airline is slashing 31,000 flights during November?
American Airlines is cutting 31,000 flights from its November schedule, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company. Airlines have been struggling with flight cancellations and delays this summer as they face staffing shortages, severe weather and air traffic control delays.
Approximately how many baby swings and rockers were recalled this week due to reports of infant injuries?
4moms, which manufactures products for young children, recalled more than two million baby swings and rockers due to reports of entanglement incidents.
The White House said there will soon be a new type of Covid-19 vaccine specifically designed to protect against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. When will it be available?
If the updated shots meet FDA standards, they will likely be available in early to mid-September, the White House said in a statement.
After agreeing to a two-year contract extension this week, which professional basketball player became the NBA’s highest paid player ever?
NBA superstar LeBron James inked a massive deal this week, bringing the 37-year-old to $532 million in guaranteed career earnings. This makes him the highest-paid player in terms of salary in the league’s history.
The federal government is implementing new mandatory water cuts for which region of the US?
The Southwest US is facing mandatory water cuts due to an extraordinary drought that is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs – Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
In response to Russia’s dwindling population, President Vladimir Putin this week said he would reward women in the country with a large sum of money if they give birth to how many children?
Russian President Vladimir Putin this week revived a Soviet-era “Mother Heroine” award for women with more than 10 children. The award is a payment of 1 million rubles ($16,500) for Russian mothers once their 10th child turns 1.
A processed cheese product is seeing a boost in popularity right now. Which product is it?
Velveeta – the processed cheese that food snobs love to hate – is making a big comeback with some splashy marketing moves. The company has even introduced cheese-scented nail polish and pricey Velveeta martinis.