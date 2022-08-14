The ‘Impeachment 10:’ Who’s in, who’s out and whose fate is yet to be decided

Only one primary battle remains for the 10 House Republicans who supported the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump — and have subsequently been a constant target of his wrath.

While many of the “Impeachment 10” are not running for reelection, it's been an uphill battle for those who are. Trump has endorsed some candidates waging primary campaigns against those who voted to impeach the former president.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack that led to Trump’s impeachment, is on the ballot Tuesday.

Trump endorsed one of Cheney’s primary challengers, Harriet Hagman, last year. At the time, Cheney responded to the endorsement on Twitter: “Here’s a sound bite for you: bring it,” and, while her fate in the US House of Representatives is uncertain, she’s been effectively campaigning against the former president ever since.

Ahead of the August, 16 election, see how the "Impeachment 10" have fared this midterm cycle.

Click or tap on one of the House Republicans below for more details.