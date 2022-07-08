Weekly News Quiz: July 7, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Why did some cities across the western US cancel their Fourth of July fireworks displays this year?
Various cities canceled their fireworks displays this year to decrease the risk of accidental fires amid a widespread drought. An estimated 19,500 fires were started by fireworks in 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association. And nearly 30% of the fires caused by fireworks are ignited on the Fourth of July.
Which iconic landmark is reportedly riddled with rust and badly in need of repairs?
The Eiffel Tower in Paris is reportedly in serious need of repairs. However, the iconic landmark is instead being given a paint job costing 60 million euros in preparation for the 2024 Olympics, Reuters reports, according to a confidential analysis cited by French magazine Marianne.
How many hot dogs did competitive eater Joey Chestnut devour to win the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest this week?
The hot dog champ won the competition after eating an astounding 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes on Monday. Chestnut has won the long-running Independence Day contest seven consecutive times and in 15 of the last 16 years.
Activists around the world have been gluing themselves to historic works of art in a recent string of protests. What are they trying to call attention to?
Climate activists have disrupted major galleries by attaching themselves to famous artworks. A recent stunt involved a work by Vincent Van Gogh.
Which head of state announced his resignation this week?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation and said he would continue to serve in the post until his party selects a new leader. Johnson has in recent months been engulfed in a series of scandals that forced even his most unwavering supporters to abandon him.
Which country is now “bankrupt,” according to a statement this week from its administration?
Sri Lanka is “bankrupt,” Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, as the country suffers its worst financial crisis in decades, leaving millions in the South Asian nation struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.
Which food chain launched a redesigned menu in roughly 21,000 of its restaurants?
Subway debuted a new menu on Tuesday, and it’s the most extensive makeover in the company’s nearly 60-year history.
Approximately 1 billion people had their personal data leaked in what could be one of the biggest breaches ever recorded in history. Where did the massive data leak occur?
Nearly 1 billion people in China had their personal data leaked, and their information has been online for more than a year.
Which virus is making officials at the World Health Organization reconsider whether they should declare a public health emergency?
As monkeypox cases continue to rise globally, the World Health Organization is revisiting the idea of declaring the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris, a lead personality on the Netflix show “Cheer,” was sentenced this week in a federal child pornography case. How many years was his sentence?
Harris, who is 22 years old, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Assistant US Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick.