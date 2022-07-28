Weekly News Quiz: July 28, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which major US retailer announced this week it is slashing prices on clothing and other products?
Walmart is cutting prices and marking down products because the company has too many items sitting on store shelves. This comes as many shoppers have pulled back on discretionary spending as the highest inflation in four decades pinches their pocketbooks.
A raging wildfire this week forced thousands of people to evacuate communities near which national park?
California’s Oak Fire has burned thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park, destroying dozens of structures and forcing evacuations of rural communities.
After a yearslong pandemic pause, the Biden administration is deciding whether to extend the student loan payment pause for millions of Americans. When are loan payments set to restart?
There are about five weeks to go before federal student loan payments are set to restart. However, borrowers may soon learn of an extension if the Biden administration acts similarly to the last time it extended a payment pause.
Which airline announced a deal this week to buy Spirit Airlines?
JetBlue Airways on Thursday announced it would purchase Spirit Airlines, a combination that would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline. The announcement comes a day after Spirit pulled the plug on a deal to merge with Frontier.
Which popular singer will launch a Las Vegas residency later this year?
After postponing her concert residency due to Covid-19, Grammy winner Adele is returning to Las Vegas. Her 32 shows will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
According to a new poll, what percentage of Americans feel that former President Donald Trump acted unethically in trying to hold on to his office after the 2020 election?
According to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, 79% of Americans feel Trump acted unethically.
Which country was shaken by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake this week?
A powerful earthquake struck the Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 130 others, according to authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
After more than 60 years, which popular beverage is getting a new bottle design?
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles, the company said this week. It’s changing the packaging from green to clear plastic beginning August 1 as part of broader efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
The Biden administration announced this week it would be directing more than $400 million in loans and grants to support what in rural communities in the US?
More than $400 million in loans and grants will support high-speed internet projects for rural communities, the Biden administration announced. The funding is expected to reach about 31,000 families and businesses across 11 states.
A volcano eruption in which country recently prompted a Level 5 alert – the highest level – calling for people to evacuate.
Japan’s Sakurajima volcano, located on the island of Kyushu, erupted on Sunday and prompted evacuations in the region. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.