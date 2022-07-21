Weekly News Quiz: July 21, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which high-ranking US official tested positive for Covid-19 this week?
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.
Which type of extreme weather swept through several European countries this week, including the UK, Spain, and France?
Europe has been sweltering in extreme heat this week, with raging wildfires in France and Spain forcing thousands of evacuations. The UK also saw its third-hottest day on record on Monday.
What special announcement did celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make this week?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot. Lopez confirmed in the couple wed during an “intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.”
Which product remains difficult to find in many US stores due to a nationwide shortage?
Despite dozens of international flights loaded with baby formula that have already come into the US, experts say the product hasn’t been replenished in stores.
San Francisco officials opened a massive park this week in which unusual location?
Since space is a hot commodity in San Francisco, developers used the top of a busy freeway tunnel to create a 14-acre urban oasis.
Which state has the highest average price for a gallon of regular gas?
While gasoline prices are decreasing in some areas, all 50 states still have an average price of more than $4 a gallon, with California at the highest at around $5.80.
US first lady Jill Biden met with the first lady of which country this week?
Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Jill Biden at the White House this week as part of her high-profile trip to the US. Biden and Zelenska first met in person in May when Biden made a stealth trip to Ukraine.
Which company’s stock became substantially cheaper for everyday investors after a massive 20-for-1 stock split this week?
One share of Google’s parent company Alphabet is suddenly a lot more affordable following a huge stock split that took effect Monday. The split reduced the price of one share from just over $2,200 to about $110.
How many minutes did then-President Donald Trump let violence play out at the US Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021?
For 187 minutes, Trump failed to make any effort to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol or to try to help lawmakers, according to the House select committee investigating the insurrection. The committee is trying to make the case that Trump was derelict in his duties during that period of a little more than three hours.
Which menu item did KFC roll out this week to attract a younger crowd?
Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering nuggets in some restaurants to “target younger customers, like Gen Z and Millennials,” according to a KFC company spokesman. Earlier this year, the chicken chain also offered a plant-based chicken nugget alternative for a limited time.