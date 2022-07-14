Weekly News Quiz: July 14, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which major change will soon be introduced to Netflix?
A cheaper version of Netflix with ads is coming — although the company says the option is still in its “early days.”
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. What is it called?
The latest version of the shape-shifting BA.5 variant, an offshoot of Omicron, is fueling a global surge in cases. In the US, BA.5 accounted for 65% of new infections last week, according to the CDC.
Which island nation plunged into chaos in recent days, prompting its leader to flee?
The president of Sri Lanka has fled the nation amid an economic crisis and violent protests. Last weekend’s demonstrations were among the most shocking so far, with protesters swimming in the President’s private pool.
NASA released astonishing images from space this week. What did the images show?
After decades of waiting, the world was given a glimpse of the deepest and sharpest images of distant galaxy clusters taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Which is the world’s best airline, according to a new analysis from AirlineRankings.com?
Qatar Airways nabbed the top spot as the world’s best airline for the second year in a row. It was the world’s largest international airline to remain operating through the pandemic and posted a huge profit – the only major airline to do so, according to the rating agency.
Which show received the most nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards?
“Succession” earned the most nominations of any show, earning a total of 25 nods, including one for outstanding drama. “Ted Lasso” led the comedy category, earning 20 nominations. The 74th Emmy Awards will be held on September 12.
Dozens of people were unaccounted for early Thursday after severe flooding in which state?
More than 40 people had been reported missing from a rural Virginia county as of Thursday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said, but all were found safe by mid-day. The flooding tore homes from their foundations and damaged roads and bridges.
Approximately how much has the Biden administration approved in security assistance for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion?
The Biden administration has approved about $6 billion in military aid for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has touted the successes of Western-donated “modern artillery” in his country’s fight against Russian forces.
Which movie is riding at the top of the US box office this week?
“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made an estimated $143 million domestically for its opening this weekend and is currently at the top of the box office.
Despite dropping slightly from recent record levels, how much have gas prices increased in the US over the past year?
Gas prices are up nearly 60% since June of 2021. This comes as US inflation hit a 40-year high last month, according to the government’s latest inflation report.