Elena Parejo-Pelaez, 5, came from Spain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. She stood outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday, June 3, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family. “I enjoyed it so much,” she said. Royal fans celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Photographs by Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN

Updated June 3, 2022

