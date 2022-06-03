Elena Parejo-Pelaez, 5, came from Spain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. She stood outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday, June 3, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family. “I enjoyed it so much,” she said.

Royal fans celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Photographs by Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN
Updated June 3, 2022

People have come from far and wide to be part of the festivities marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne.

Her reign marks the longest of any British monarch in history.

The four-day holiday weekend began Thursday with the Queen's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, followed by a church service Friday at the famed St. Paul's Cathedral in central London. A variety of public events and community activities will continue through Sunday.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, depart St. Paul's Cathedral in London after attending a service honoring the Queen on Friday. The Queen stayed home after experiencing "discomfort" on Thursday. Harry and Meghan were warmly welcomed by the crowd outside the service. Ahead of the event, there was much speculation in the British press over how the couple would be received following their decision to step back from the royal family and move to California two years ago.
/
Anne Blyth says she regularly goes to church at St. Paul's Cathedral. “I think the Queen is tremendous in terms of her service,” she said. “I totally understand why she’s not here today. I’m a doctor, so I get it. I think she gets a lot of pain, and she’s sensible at limiting herself so she still can participate.”
/
Melinda, a Filipina living in London, says she tries to go to all the royal events. “I just love it — the atmosphere,” she said. “I think the Queen is in decline now. Bless her.”
/
Guardsmen Williams, left, and Playfoot sell programs during the Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2. “So proud to be part of this,” Williams said. “It’s so nice to see how many people appreciate our monarch and country.”
/
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, ride in a carriage procession on Thursday.
Daisy Luo is from Hubei, China, and studies in Brighton, England. “I watched ‘The Crown’ and I want to see the Queen,” she said. “I love the Queen so much.”
Sue Marshall lives in the UK and says she has been to all of the Queen’s Jubilees. “This feels amazing,” she said.
/
Miley, 11, and Emie, 6. “I’ve been dragged to come down and sleep overnight,” Miley said. “I wanted to be here. It’s a good way to remember the Queen. When we’re older we’re gonna look back and think of all the good things she’s done. Lizzie is my fave royal.”
/
Italian Rizzetto Laura came dressed for the occasion. “I love Her Majesty so very much,” she said. “I wrote to her and she answered and sent a photo!”
/
Donna Werner came from New Fairfield, Connecticut, and said she’s been sleeping on The Mall since Tuesday to save her spot. “We had rain and hail the first night,” she said. “It’s so noisy and cold but I’ve got space blankets and hot pads. It means everything and is so worth it.”
London’s Joseph Afrane sports a Union Jack suit. “Today is historic,” he said. “A milestone. We’ll never experience this again!”
Arthur Fulford came from Devon, England. “I’m here to pop a cork!” he said. “It’s Her Majesty’s 70th, and I dearly hope she’ll make it to 75.”
/
Planes spell out the number 70 as they fly over Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

