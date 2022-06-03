Elena Parejo-Pelaez, 5, came from Spain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. She stood outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday, June 3, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family. “I enjoyed it so much,” she said.
Royal fans celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Photographs by Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN Updated June 3, 2022
Elena Parejo-Pelaez, 5, came from Spain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. She stood outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday, June 3, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family. “I enjoyed it so much,” she said.
Her reign marks the longest of any British monarch in history.
The four-day holiday weekend began Thursday with the Queen's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, followed by a church service Friday at the famed St. Paul's Cathedral in central London. A variety of public events and community activities will continue through Sunday.
Daisy Luo is from Hubei, China, and studies in Brighton, England. “I watched ‘The Crown’ and I want to see the Queen,” she said. “I love the Queen so much.”
Sue Marshall lives in the UK and says she has been to all of the Queen’s Jubilees. “This feels amazing,” she said.
London’s Joseph Afrane sports a Union Jack suit. “Today is historic,” he said. “A milestone. We’ll never experience this again!”
Arthur Fulford came from Devon, England. “I’m here to pop a cork!” he said. “It’s Her Majesty’s 70th, and I dearly hope she’ll make it to 75.”