How law enforcement's narrative of the Uvalde massacre has changed

Since 19 children and two teachers were massacred in Uvalde, Texas, authorities have repeatedly changed their story on what happened before, during and after the bloody siege in two adjoining classrooms.

The May 24 slaughter at Robb Elementary School marked at least the 30th shooting at a K-12 school (kindergarten through high school) so far this year and the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Now, mourners are tormented by shifting police narratives and the horror of knowing victims were trapped with a gunman for more than an hour — despite repeated 911 calls for help from inside the classrooms.

Here are some of the key details that have changed since the deadly rampage: