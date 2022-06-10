Weekly News Quiz: June 9, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
According to a recent ranking, which is the world’s most expensive city?
For the third year in a row, Hong Kong received the dubious title of “priciest city in the world,” according to an analysis this week by global mobility company ECA International. The company calculates the list based on several factors, including the average price of groceries, rent, utilities, public transit and the strength of the local currency.
The baby formula manufacturing plant at the center of the nationwide shortage recently restarted production of certain formulas. Why was the facility closed for several months?
Abbott’s Michigan-based facility was shut down for months following an FDA inspection that found dangerous bacteria – which can be deadly to infants – in several areas of the plant.
Which golfer won the 2022 US Women’s Open?
Minjee Lee won the US Women’s Open. It’s the second major win for the 26-year-old golf star.
According to a recent California ruling, which insect can legally be considered a fish and have the same protections?
A California court has ruled bees can legally be considered fish under specific circumstances. The expansion of the definition of fish to include invertebrates makes bees eligible for greater protection from the Fish and Game Commission, wrote the court.
Which department store chain put itself up for sale this week?
Kohl’s announced Monday it has entered into a negotiation period for a potential sale. Franchise Group, a holding company that owns a number of retail brands, has proposed to buy Kohl’s in a deal valued at around $8 billion.
Which California city voted this week to recall its district attorney amid growing concerns about theft and an alarming spate of hate crimes directed against Asian Americans?
San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin, who was narrowly elected in 2019, faced criticism from an overwhelming number of San Francisco residents who feel that crime is out of control and is not a priority for the district attorney.
After a 10-month investigation, a House select committee began unveiling a series of long-awaited details pertaining to who?
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is zeroing in on former President Donald Trump and is preparing to use its platform to argue that he was responsible for grave abuses of power that nearly upended US democracy.
Which popular celebrity doctor won Pennsylvania’s Senate GOP primary?
Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon also known as Dr. Oz, won Pennsylvania’s Senate GOP primary by a narrow 951 votes. Oz received 419,999 votes (31.1%) while his challenger Dave McCormick received 419,048 votes (31.0%), according to the commonwealth’s acting secretary of state.
Which late-night talk show did President Joe Biden make his first in-person appearance on this week?
President Biden stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and jumped right into a conversation about politics and gun control. The two also spoke about inflation, rising gas prices and Roe v. Wade.
Which politician survived a vote of confidence this week that threatened to remove him from office?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own party for hosting gatherings during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown. A total of 211 Conservative MPs voted to keep Johnson as the party leader, while 148 voted for his removal.