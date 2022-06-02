Weekly News Quiz: June 2, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
With President Joe Biden facing near-record low approval ratings five months before the critical midterm elections, what is the White House trying to focus attention on?
The White House unveiled a monthlong focus on the economy amid widespread inflation worries. The President, however, said this week there is little he can do to lower the cost of gasoline or food at the moment.
The 75th Cannes Film Festival recently honored many of the top talents in the film industry. What is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival?
The Palme d’Or is the highest and most prestigious prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival. This year, it was awarded to “Triangle of Sadness,” directed by Ruben Östlund.
A massive glass bridge set a Guinness World Record this week. Where is it located?
A glass-bottomed walkway in Vietnam, which opened to much public fanfare, has been declared the world’s longest bridge of its kind by Guinness World Records. It is suspended approximately 492 feet above ground and measures 2,073 feet in length.
In the wake of several mass shootings in the US, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the introduction of a bill that would do what in his country?
Trudeau announced the introduction of a bill that would place a national freeze on handgun ownership across Canada. “What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau said at a news conference.
Some military officials have expressed concern that Russia may retaliate in response to the decision made by the US this week to do what?
President Biden said this week the US is providing advanced weapons to Ukraine — a decision Russian officials called a “direct provocation.”
What are travel industry leaders pressing the Biden administration to do?
Travel industry leaders are pressing the Biden administration to end the requirement that vaccinated international travelers take a Covid-19 test before flying to the US. Groups representing several major airlines say the requirement does not match the current threat from Covid-19.
New research suggests Covid-19 will circulate at high levels throughout the summer. What are many medical professionals saying is needed to curb the expected surge in cases?
Without upgraded vaccines or boosters, some medical professionals say a lot of Americans will get sick in the coming weeks to months.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this weekend. How many years has she been on the throne?
A four-day holiday weekend is underway in the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne.
What year did CNN make its debut as the first 24-hour news channel?
CNN launched on June 1, 1980. This week marked 42 years that the network has been covering wars, natural disasters, politics and pop culture all over the world. Check out these retro photos and defining moments from the network’s past in our 40th anniversary gallery.