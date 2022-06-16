Weekly News Quiz: June 16, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which wildly popular show was recently green lit for a new season?
Netflix announced the hit South Korean show “Squid Game“ is officially coming back for a second season.
To help reduce cable clutter and waste, which continent will soon require Apple and other smartphone makers to support a single common charging standard for all mobile devices?
European regulators announced a plan this week that will eliminate the infuriating number of charging cables needed for various devices. Under the legislation, virtually all of your everyday devices that are rechargeable via a wired cable — phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, cameras, portable speakers, etc — will have to be equipped with a port known as USB-C.
A bipartisan group of senators announced an agreement on gun safety legislation this week, but a few major reforms were not included in the proposed deal. Which measure did lawmakers leave out?
The agreement does not include a federal ban on military-style assault weapons, a measure that Democrats have been pushing for in recent years in the wake of numerous mass shootings that have involved such weapons.
Police arrested 31 men this week believed to be affiliated with the White nationalist group Patriot Front who allegedly planned to riot at an LGBTQ Pride event. Where was the event?
A group of White nationalists dressed like a “little army” was arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. All 31 men were charged with conspiracy to riot.
Broadway’s biggest stars were recognized this week at which prestigious awards show?
The 75th annual Tony Awards, which honor the best Broadway productions of the season, took place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday. “A Strange Loop” won the award for Best Musical and for Best Book of a Musical.
Gas prices in the US recently hit a new record high. On average nationwide, how much does it cost for a gallon of regular gas?
For the first time ever, the national average of a gallon of regular gas now costs $5, according to AAA’s latest readings. While the price point of $5 set a new record this past weekend, $5 gas has become unpleasantly common in much of the US.
What is the biggest security threat in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Fiji’s minister of defense?
Fiji’s defense minister said climate change posed the biggest security threat in the Asia-Pacific region. The low-lying Pacific islands, which include Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, are some of the most vulnerable countries in the world to the extreme weather events caused by climate change.
Which US national park was impacted by severe flooding this week that washed out roads and bridges?
Dangerous flooding shut down Yellowstone National Park this week and left some people in surrounding communities trapped without safe drinking water. The flooding washed out roads and bridges and inflicted widespread damage on homes and businesses.
According to the White House, how soon could Covid-19 vaccines be available for children as young as 6 months?
Covid-19 vaccines could be available for children as young as 6 months beginning next week, the White House announced. Currently, children under 5 years old – about 18 million people – are the only US age group that still isn’t eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Which automaker recalled 2.9 million vehicles this week?
Ford recalled 2.9 million vehicles due to issues that could prevent certain models from shifting into the correct gear, which might cause them to move in unintended directions.