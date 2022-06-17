BTS

in numbers

By Sarah-Grace Mankarious and Marco Chacón, CNN
all seven members of BTS on a stage dressed in various shades of pastel yellow.
25.8

billion

streams on Spotify (as of May 25). BTS were the most streamed group on Spotify in 2021.

$33.3

million

in earnings from their 4-night stadium run in LA where they sold over 200,000 tickets. It was the most a non-English language act had ever made in Billboard Boxscore history.

1

hour

For the music video of their single “Butter” to reach 21 million views.

27

average age

of the seven members of BTS.

2020

year

The year that BTS became Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year.

Six members of BTS performing on a stage bathed in blue light with electronic imagery as a backdrop.
25

hours

How long it took for BTS fans, aka the Army, to match BTS’ donation of $1M to Black Lives Matter.

2018

when BTS became the first Korean group with a Platinum-certified single in the USA.

10

Chicken McNuggets

in the meal for the McDonalds x BTS collaboration.

Mcdonalds meal on a tray with chips, chicken nuggets and drinks in purple packaging branded with BTS.
7

group members

in BTS: RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook.

BTS and Coldplay perform on stage to a large enthusiastic crowd.
2013

the year BTS debuted.

Three members of BTS in dark suits at a podium with the words ‘The White House Washington’ written on it.
4

No.1 singles

on the US Billboard 100 chart.

3 hrs 31 min

the record-breaking time it took the group to reach one million followers on Tik Tok.

0.3%

GDP

was the contribution from BTS -- $4.9 billion in revenue -- to the South Korean economy in 2019.

BTS dressed in black suits on a stage with a glittering gold background.
$3.6

million

raised for the UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) campaign to end violence against children and young people (as of October 2021).

7

airships

one in each member’s hometown spreading messages of self-love for their UNICEF campaign to end violence against children and young people.

1

visit to the Whitehouse in May 2022 to discuss Asian inclusion

46.3

million

Twitter followers (as of June 2022).

BTS members dance in colorful suits under a pastel backdrop on stage.
4

movies

that BTS have starred in or created.

100+

countries

where BTS have had No.1 singles including USA, UK, Australia, Canada and their native South Korea.

A member of BTS stands on stage holding a microphone in a white suit jacket with his hand on his hip.
All seven members of BTS mid-dance move on a stage backlit by a white light wearing ripped jeans and jackets.
To members of BTS are dancing on a stage flooded in pink light.
30

episodes

of ‘Learn Korean with BTS.’